Black Clover Chapter 336: Yuno makes his grand entrance, Asta reaches a new continent 

Black Clover Chapter 336 marks the first appearance of Yuno Grinberryall after the 15 months time-skip. While he does not appear in the middle of a fight to save the day, this chapter reveals his incredible growth and determination, and his importance in the upcoming Holy War.

Asta, on the other hand, has reached a new land after his sudden transportation in the last chapter. Several fan speculations have arisen regarding the land that Tabata portrays in Black Clover Chapter 336, but every hint suggests that readers will soon be witnessing Asta’s journey into Hino Country.

Black Clover Chapter 336 suggests that Asta and Yuno’s paths diverge until the Holy War

Black Clover Chapter 336 is titled "The Final Enemy," and starts with the people of the Clover kingdom discussing the events of Lucius’ attack. Yuno arrives and attends the captains’ meeting, where Noelle, Mimosa, and Nero report the incident to everyone.

Yami calls Nacht to confirm Asta’s status. The Shadow Mage replies that since he cannot enter Asta’s Shadow at the moment, the boy is either far away from Clover, in another dimension or continent, or he is dead.

The captains surmise that Lucius has Soul Magic, Time Magic, and access to Lucifero’s Gravity Magic as well. He must also be capable of mind manipulation, as seen in Sister Lily’s case. Having taken control of the Underworld, his power is exponentially greater than any devil they have ever faced.

Yuno reports that while he was investigating, he came across Adrammelech and a host of high-ranking devils. In hindsight, he is certain that they were there as decoys to keep him and others occupied.

In Lucius’ secret lair, Adrammelech reports that Yuno has gotten incredibly strong and gotten rid of all the high-ranking devils in one fell swoop. Lucius remarks that in all the visions he has seen of the Holy War, there is only one where his enemies have an advantage. Yuno is the key to it and he must be eliminated for the sake of World Peace.

Back in Clover, Yuno recalls how Asta congratulated him when he was promoted to Grand Magic Knight. Although Asta vowed to surpass him, Yuno has always considered his rival to be far ahead. But if Asta is no longer there, then Yuno will be the one to surpass him and fight Lucius Zogratis to become the Wizard King.

Black Clover Chapter 336 cuts to an unknown land where Asta has washed up ashore. A mysterious man silhouetted against the sunlit sky peers down at the boy, greeting him. The clothing of the man and the presence of a specific bonsai tree strongly imply that Asta has reached Hino Country, the homeland of Captain Yami Sukehiro.

Final thoughts

With the help of this mysterious man, Asta will likely master his Ki. Many fans have theorized that this could be his father, but there has been no concrete proof of this claim. Readers wanted to witness Yami’s country for a long time. Asta’s adventures in Hino Country will reveal more about his captain's backstory as well.

Black Clover Chapter 336 implies that Yuno is the key to Lucius’ downfall, but not that he would be the one to defeat the eldest Zogratis. So far, while Yuno has grown exponentially stronger, he has never been the one to defeat any final opponent alone. One thing to note is that Yuno’s entire left arm seems to be bandaged.

Including Sister Lily, Lucius seems to have transformed four people into Paladins. While one of them is clearly Damnatio Kira, the identities of the other two remain unclear as of Black Clover Chapter 336. However, one silhouette has made fans speculate whether that is Morgen Faust, and what it would mean for Nacht and Yami to confront him again.

