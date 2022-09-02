Black Clover: Hino Country may make Asta stronger than Yami

One of the most shocking developments in the upcoming Black Clover issue, according to spoilers, is the reveal of Asta’s survival in an unknown location. Also surprising was the silhouetted figure who allegedly reached a hand out to him at the chapter’s end, presumably to help him recover and grow stronger as the arc progresses.

Many fans suspect this strange land to be Hino Country, better known as Yami Sukehiro’s homeland. While this is unconfirmed as of the upcoming chapter, fans suspect this for a variety of reasons, including that it would make the most narrative sense.

However, fans are also suspecting that Asta’s time in Hino Country may make him stronger than Yami as the series’ final arc continues to unfold. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Asta’s time in Black Clover’s Hino Country may make him stronger than Yami by its end.

Black Clover’s presumed introduction of Hino Country and Asta’s father opens door for protagonist to become stronger than Yami

Why this will make Asta stronger than Yami

One of the biggest discussions amongst Black Clover fans in light of the issue’s unofficial Friday release is the introduction of what many presume to be Hino Country and Asta’s father. As per the unofficial release, Chapter 336 ends with Asta lying facedown on the beach as a silhouetted figure approaches him and reaches out a helping hand.

Whether or not the land is Hino Country or if the figure is Asta’s father - both remain unconfirmed, but many fans suspect this to be the case for various reasons. Easily the first on the list is the narrative sense that the story would make, especially in the series’ final arc.

Asta has long since used the trademark Ki technique of Hino Country, learning it from Yami Sukehiro, who calls the nation his homeland. With Yami’s old katana seemingly being his preferred weapon, it makes even more sense for Asta to learn to properly use it from Hino Country natives, as well as potentially deepening his skill with Ki.

There’s also the final panels of Black Clover Chapter 336 in which fans see the silhouetted figure reach out to Asta. On the right side of the panel, just near the border, fans see a spindly set of tree branches that are reminiscent of Japanese bonsai trees. With Hino Country being based on the island nation of Japan, fans are assuming this to be a teaser from mangaka Yuki Tabata on the land’s identity.

As for why the silhouetted figure is his father, fans suspect this for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it would explain why Asta was always so adept at learning and using Ki, with even Yami commenting on how remarkably talented he is. The inclusion of his father in this arc would also provide narrative parity with the previous arc, where Asta “met” him through Liebe’s memories.

While both of these seem likely, neither particularly indicates that the young Black Bull will become stronger than his Captain with his time in Hino Country. However, assuming these two theories to be true, and combining them with previously known information on Black Clover’s Grimoires and spells, creates a roadmap for such an outcome.

In numerous instances, the series’ Grimoires have been said to respond to the emotions and needs of their respective mages, usually unveiling new spells in emotional or dire situations. Multiple Grimoires have proven this throughout the series, and the spells unlocked by a mage in these situations usually see them receive a massive power-up as a result.

While Asta’s Grimoire is unique, the emotional toll of meeting his father, accepting his loss to the Wizard King, and lamenting over being unable to help Sister Lily could create such a situation. His Grimoire could then present either a new weapon or the more likely scenario of his first actual spell, something the Anti-Magic Grimoire has yet to give him.

Combined with his expected further training in katana swordplay and Ki, such a power-up could see him skyrocket to a level comparable to that of Julius and Lucius. In such a scenario, it’s expected that he would also outclass Yami Sukehiro, assuming the Black Bulls’ Captain doesn’t receive an unexpected power-up himself.

This, however, is mere speculations, with only Yuki Tabata knowing exactly where Asta is and what Black Clover’s future holds for him. Thankfully, fans should have a good idea of the protagonist’s immediate next steps with the release week of Black Clover Chapter 337.

