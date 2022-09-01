Black Clover chapter 336 raw scans and spoilers: Yuno’s long-awaited return, Asta in a new land

According to the spoilers leaked today, Black Clover chapter 336 is filled with the long-anticipated returns of various important characters, the chief of whom is Yuno Grinberryall. However, other characters who were presumed dead earlier also make an appearance in this chapter.

Black Clover chapter 336 also reveals Asta’s fate following the spell cast by Sister Lily. While several speculations have arisen as to the name of the land Asta ends up in, readers have more or less agreed that the student may have reached the homeland of his teacher.

Black Clover chapter 336 spoilers mark the return of Yuno, Nacht, and Adrammelech; Asta may have reached the Land of the Sun

According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 336 begins with the people of Clover Kingdom discussing the Wizard Kind and what happened to Asta. The captains are seen discussing the events as Yuno enters the chamber with a thunderous expression on his face. The captains wonder if Lucius has some sort of mental manipulation since he was able to transform Sister Lily.

Nacht, who has also reappeared, reports that while he can sense everyone’s shadow, he can’t sense Asta’s. This leads him to conclude that the main protagonist is either incredibly far away from them, possibly in a different continent or a different dimension altogether, or he is dead. Yuno recalls that after his promotion to Grand Magic Knight, Asta had vowed to surpass him. Yuno thinks that for him, Asta has always been the one to surpass.

Nacht reminds everyone that during their battle against Lucifero, a high-ranking Devil had observed the battle and disappeared with Lucifero’s heart. This devil must have been a stray who worked for Lucius and helped him acquire Lucifero’s powers. Black Clover chapter 336 then cuts to Lucius’ lair, where he is sitting on a throne flanked by two Paladins on each side.

While the people on his left are undisclosed, the ones on his right look like Sister Lily and Damnatio Kira. Adrammelech appears in front of them and reports that Yuno has grown incredibly strong in these 15 months. He recently killed off several high-ranking Devils in one blow. Lucius remarks that in his innumerable visions of the outcome of the Holy War, there is only one where the Mages have a chance of defeating.

As the prince of the Spade Kingdom and wielder of two grimoires, Yuno Grinberryall is key to said defeat. For the sake of World Peace, Lucius vows to kill him. Back in the Clover Kingdom, Yuno takes a similar vow to defeat Lucius and become the Wizard King. On the last page, Asta is seen waking up to the silhouette of an mysterious man in an unknown land, blinded by the sun.

Speculations

Readers have been waiting for Yuno’s return for four chapters, and mangaka Tabata did not disappoint. While Yuno’s growth in strength and finesse is only alluded to, the fact that Lucius considers him to be the final obstacle on the road to World Peace speaks volumes. It is unclear where Lucius’s lair is, but Yuno is sure to be marching there soon.

Adrammelech remains in Lucius’ service. Black Clover chapter 336 implies that he has been spying on Yuno and possibly other people of interest during the time skip. Nacht has become aware of the importance of Adrammelech, and it won’t be farfetched to expect a confrontation between them at some point in the future.

One of the most shocking revelations of Black Clover chapter 336 is the return of Damnatio Kira. It appears that Lucius turned him into a Paladin before the timeskip, which begs the question of what Damnatio has been doing during these 15 months. The other two people present in the throne room are likely to be Paladins as well, and one of them might be Morgan.

While it is unclear whether Asta is in a different dimension or a different continent, the ambiance and the rising sun point towards the location being Hino Kuni, Yami Sukehiro’s homeland. The identity of the man who appears before Asta is unknown, but he will likely be instrumental in the main protagonist’s journey there. Asta is likely to master Ki during this time, as well as learn different forms of swordsmanship.

Final thoughts

Black Clover chapter 336 primarily focuses on teasing Yuno’s importance to the final arc and to Lucius, as well as his progress during the timeskip. On the other hand, Asta has been squarely defeated and must now make the journey towards perfecting his magic once more. One must wonder if Sister Lily deliberately sent Asta to Hino Country to receive the help he requires, which may imply that a shred of her former self remains inside the Paladin.

