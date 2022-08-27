Black Clover Chapter 335: Lucius and Lily may be heading straight into an ambush

Black Clover Chapter 335’s scanlations were released on Friday morning, August 26, 2022, marking the issue’s unofficial arrival at the hands of fans. The chapter has certainly caused an uproar among the fanbase, with Asta’s status completely unknown by the issue’s end and Lucius and Sister Lily also departing to an unknown location.

As expected, fans are coming up with nearly every possible explanation and answer to both of these unknown doubts in the wake of Black Clover Chapter 335. However, one possibility that not many fans seem to be discussing is that Lucius and Lily could be walking into an ambush.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Lucius and Lily’s getaway in Black Clover Chapter 335 may not be as smooth as they had hoped and what fans initially thought.

Yuno, Black Bulls could make an appearance after lying in wait for Lucius and Lily with their departure in Black Clover Chapter 335

Why could they be heading into an ambush

Black Clover Chapter 335 scanlations delivered fans an incredibly engaging, exciting, and eventful issue as the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s series gets underway. The issue established a timeframe for the final arc and gave fans more specifics on Lucius' goal and how he plans to accomplish it.

Also seen in the issue was Sister Lily using her newly acquired Spatial Magic to completely overwhelm Noelle, a Saint Stage mage, and teleport Asta to an unknown location. While some are theorizing that she killed him based on a comment from Lucius, this doesn't seem possible, and the said comment will likely be very different in official translations.

Nevertheless, what’s certain and immutable is that Lucius and Lily depart the Clover Kingdom Capital at the end of Black Clover Chapter 335. It’s unknown where they’re headed, but many suspect them to arrive at wherever Asta was sent just prior to their departure at the close of the chapter in the upcoming issues.

However, this departure could parlay into one of the biggest questions fans have been asking since the series returned from hiatus and began its final arc. The absence of Yuno Grinberryall, as well as the other Black Bull squad members, has been weighing heavily on fans’ minds since the release of Chapter 332.

It’s possible that Tabata introduced Lucius and developed the story at such a rapid rate specifically to take fans’ minds off of this otherwise noticeable absence. If true, then he could be setting up a group to lie in wait for Lucius and Lily at wherever their base of operations in the human world may be.

One major flaw in this theory is the reaction of the Captains upon seeing Lucius at the Royal Capital. Their reactions would suggest they never theorized that Julius may not have been who he said he was, considering even Yami and Vangeance’s shock at seeing a “different” Julius.

This could, however, have merely been a shock at seeing the ideas of one of their own come to fruition. Chapter 332 implied the Captains to be in charge of the Kingdom during Julius’ departure, with a selection process for the next Wizard King candidates having already been set up in the aforementioned issue.

As a result, it’s likely that one of the Captains foresaw this scenario coming to pass and made an effort to construct a course of action regarding Lucius and his plan. With 15 months having passed since the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, a lot could have happened during such a lengthy timeskip, including the discovery of Lucius’ base of operations.

With this in mind, it seems likely that Yuno and the Black Bulls have set up an ambush rescue operation for wherever the Royal Capital trio teleported off to. While the success of such a plan is certainly debatable even with a mage as talented as Yuno, having an operation in place seems more likely.

This would also explain why Yuno, the prince of the Spade Kingdom and Vice-Captain of the Golden Dawn squad, would be assigned a task as menial as patrolling borders. It provides the perfect cover for him to lead his own force in an attempt to get a once-over on their almost god-like enemy.

However, this is all merely speculation based on the series’ latest events, as seen in Black Clover Chapter 335. It’s entirely possible that all of the above theorizations are false and merely a result of looking into Black Clover Chapter 335’s events, and the incidents prior to it, too much. However, there are a startling number of coincidences, excuses, and absences that begin to make sense in this context.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

