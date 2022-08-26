Black Clover Chapter 335: Sister Lily's Spatial Magic, explained

Following the latest Black Clover Chapter 335 spoilers, fans have been asking a slew of questions about what appear to be some of the most significant developments yet for the final arc. At the top of everyone’s list is Sister Lily, who displayed some interesting abilities following her transformation into a Paladin.

The latest spoilers for the yet-to-be released issue claim that she uses Beelzebub’s Spatial Magic in the issue, which Lucius gave her in a purified form. Expectedly, this Black Clover Chapter 335 has raised more questions about current happenings than it has answered.

Thankfully, when it at least comes to Sister Lily’s new abilities, there is likely a very simple and straightforward answer as to how she’s able to use them. Here is all about Sister Lily’s Spatial Magic as seen in Black Clover Chapter 335, explained based on everything fans currently know.

Sister Lily’s Spatial Magic attainment gives readers a tease at Lucius’ exact plans in Black Clover Chapter 335

The explanation

In Black Clover Chapter 335, fans see the recently transformed Paladin Sister Lily use Beelzebub’s Spatial Magic. Lucius confirms in an undebatable manner that this is indeed Beelzebub’s Spatial Magic, also specifying that he "purified" the Magic Attribute before giving it to Sister Lily.

Worth mentioning in this context is Asta’s earlier comments regarding Lucius’ Ki. He emphasized in the previous issue that the former Wizard King’s Ki felt like neither that of a human nor a devil. In the upcoming issue, Lucius allegedly names his and Sister Lily’s new forms as Paladins, beings with indestructible bodies and infinite wisdom.

He further explains that he plans to turn all of humanity into Paladins by purifying the powers of the devils and incarnating them into humans. Apparently, he has already subjugated all the devils of the Underworld in preparation for this plan.

With this in mind, it’s clear why Sister Lily is able to use Beelzebub’s Spatial Magic. Her catalyst for transforming into a Paladin came from Beelzebub’s Magic Attribute, likely as well as his heart, soul, or some other aspect of his physical or spiritual being. Fans can surmise this based on the fact that Chapter 332 saw Lucius stealing the heart of Lucifero, before eating it and being given the ability to use the devil’s Gravity Magic.

Furthermore, Sister Lily’s Spatial Magic seems to be at a level on par with Zenon Zogratis's, if not superior to the Dark Triad member’s expertise. Based on phrasing coming from unofficial translations, the possibility of her being stronger exists thanks to the implication of Beelzebub the devil being completely removed from his powers.

In other words, Sister Lily has essentially made a contract for a devil's powers without actually needing to make a contract or share a body or powers with a devil. With Asta and Liebe’s training establishing that the resonance between the two souls can affect how powerful the borrowed Magic Attribute is, the path for Lily’s superiority to Zenon is open and clear.

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers

LILY use spatial magic now Demonic power angel form LILY use spatial magic now Demonic power angel form #BCSpoilers LILY use spatial magic now Demonic power angel form https://t.co/oUxqK72qgX

That being said, such a theory inherently assumes that Zenon and Beelzebub were not 100% in sync with each other physically, mentally, and spiritually. If this is the case, however, then Black Clover Chapter 335’s reveals may not have only introduced the newest Spatial Magic user, but also established them as the strongest in the series yet.

On a similar note, Sister Lily is also seen using her Spatial Magic on Asta in Black Clover Chapter 335. While the young Magic Knight was certainly injured, he almost certainly had enough strength left to summon and swing one of his swords, canceling out Lily’s magic in the process.

Assuming that Asta did indeed have enough strength left to do this, it may be an indication that Asta’s Anti-Magic isn’t as effective against Paladins and their magic as it is in other scenarios. This theory would be further supported by Asta’s apparent inability to do any harm to Lucius whatsoever.

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro

Zenon could channel bone magic through Spatial Domination to attack his opponents

So we could see sister lily channel or release solid hands of water through Spatial Domination to attack

#BCSpoilers twitter.com/Black_Savi/sta… PrathS 𒉭 @Black_Savi #BCSpoilers



The desperation to save him and the pain to lose him... The desperation to save him and the pain to lose him... #BCSpoilers The desperation to save him and the pain to lose him... https://t.co/xA2RamvMsZ Am excited to see how Angel Lily will combine water magic & Spatial DominationZenon could channel bone magic through Spatial Domination to attack his opponentsSo we could see sister lily channel or release solid hands of water through Spatial Domination to attack Am excited to see how Angel Lily will combine water magic & Spatial Domination Zenon could channel bone magic through Spatial Domination to attack his opponents So we could see sister lily channel or release solid hands of water through Spatial Domination to attack#BCSpoilers twitter.com/Black_Savi/sta… https://t.co/0TxG0ySDU0

While Asta was able to cancel out Lucius’ Time Magic and nullify his ability to use Soul Magic even when the two were touching, this was before the latter assumed his Paladin form. Thus, the possibility that Black Clover Chapter 335 is showing readers Anti-Magic’s ineffectiveness towards these new beings still exists.

However, all of this is speculation as of this writing, which comes before Black Clover Chapter 335’s official release. As a result, there will surely be official translation changes, as well as information in future chapters, which will contradict these theories. If this ends up not being the case, however, Tabata could be setting fans up for a truly exciting final arc for the series.

