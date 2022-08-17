Black Clover: 8 background characters who are incredibly important

A major aspect of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit Black Clover manga series is that seemingly any character can be elevated to a significant role at any time. No one is safe from potentially seeing their role in the story grow, even if only a select few see this come to fruition.

Nevertheless, the latest Black Clover spoilers have proven that once again, with a fan-favorite character seemingly having their place in the story elevated by Lucius Zogratis. While unconfirmed, initial leaks suggest this elevation has occurred once more as the series begins its final arc.

Here are eight background characters in Black Clover who are incredibly important.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Latest Black Clover spoilers reveal role for Sister Lily, possibly hinting at other background characters' imminent importance

1) Sister Lily

Lord Seventh @saintnaruto0 . Sister lily a demon ?!!? Reallllllly ?!!??!!

#BCSpoilers #blackclover334 #BlackClover Black clover spoilers are scaring tf Outta me. Sister lily a demon ?!!? Reallllllly ?!!??!! Black clover spoilers are scaring tf Outta me 😭. Sister lily a demon ?!!? Reallllllly ?!!??!! #BCSpoilers #blackclover334 #BlackClover https://t.co/VlphbEFNx4

Kicking off the list is Sister Lily, whose role in the series has typically shifted between being something for Asta to strive towards, while also being his guiding elder sister figure. However, the most recent spoilers for the series see Lucius Zogratis apparently desiring to turn her into a devil or demon of some sort.

This would undoubtedly give Lily a more significant role in the story, potentially even being an enemy Asta must kill to achieve his dreams. This is all speculative as of this writing, but it would be a good way to write about her transformation and give it true purpose.

2) Charmy Pappitson

While Charmy is a major player within the Black Bulls and appears in Black Clover quite frequently, what little is known about her makes her feel more like a background character. It was revealed during the Elf Reincarnation arc that she comes from a mixed human and dwarf lineage, which was never expanded on beyond this.

Similarly, her front-and-center role in the series has noticeably diminished since this reveal, which also came with a powerup for the young Magic Knight. This is most likely Tabata trying to keep her in the background until he’s ready to reveal the significance behind her lineage. As a result, she certainly qualifies as a background character in the current Black Clover.

3) Sekke Bronzazza

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil Watch how Sekke Bronzazza becomes vice captain during the time skip Watch how Sekke Bronzazza becomes vice captain during the time skip https://t.co/xIgrXK2Ro8

Sekke Bronzazza’s role in Black Clover thus far has been an interesting one, mainly seeing him relegated to a gag background character for comic relief. However, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc saw Sekke come to terms with his lack of effort relative to Asta, even expressing a desire to change his ways.

It’s likely that Tabata is setting Sekke up for a final arc redemption moment, where he potentially proves pivotal in the final battle between Asta and Lucius. His Bronze Magic could be useful in battle if he further trains with it, making this possibility almost likely when analyzed fully.

4) Kira Augustus Clover XIII

sven (semi IA) @fool_myth Happy b'day to the SLOWEST light magic user Augustus Kira Clover XIII Happy b'day to the SLOWEST light magic user Augustus Kira Clover XIII https://t.co/BgJOVc3OZ7

Similarly, Kira Augustus Clover XIII has been portrayed as a weak, unimportant background gag character for the majority of the series. What’s even more disappointing in his case is his possession of Light Magic, one of the most inherently powerful magic attributes in all of Black Clover.

Unlike Sekke, Kira has had no change of heart regarding a desire to become stronger or change who he is as a person. However, his closeness to the young Magic Knight and seeing his companion undertake such a journey may inspire him similarly. Even if it’s only for a moment, Kira will likely get a chance to shine in Black Clover’s final arc.

5) Licita

Val ² | New acc🥀 @notvalclover The emotional flashbacks to Licita coupled with the dialogueless fighting was so good. The final line about living bc that was their mothers dying wish🥺 It's clear that Lucifero isn't dead, next week will be interesting The Black Clover chapter was amazing i don't get the hateThe emotional flashbacks to Licita coupled with the dialogueless fighting was so good. The final line about living bc that was their mothers dying wish🥺 It's clear that Lucifero isn't dead, next week will be interesting The Black Clover chapter was amazing i don't get the hate😭 The emotional flashbacks to Licita coupled with the dialogueless fighting was so good. The final line about living bc that was their mothers dying wish🥺 It's clear that Lucifero isn't dead, next week will be interesting https://t.co/aHkvX4fWpw

Licita’s contributions to the story will likely not stretch beyond Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid arc, where she was introduced as Asta’s biological and Liebe’s adopted mother. This reveal gave the two boys something to bond over, deepening their relationship and the reader’s appreciation of the two as characters.

Nevertheless, this was incredibly significant, as it bonded the two to previously unseen heights, translating into a massive powerup. With this powerup being integral to their defeating Lucifero in the arc’s final battle, it’s inarguable that she’s one of the most important background characters in the story.

6) Langris Vaude

Langris Vaude has undoubtedly been a backseat character for most of Black Clover but has had a few essential moments. A major one is during the Royal Knights Selection Exam, where his bloodlust signaled the first possibility of the eventual Elf Reincarnation arc and its events. He also serves as motivation for Finral, who becomes a much stronger and more likable character afterwards.

He also proved integral during Yuno’s battle against Zenon Zogratis, even if he eventually lost and did not accomplish his goal fully. Nevertheless, he did just well enough to give Yuno the upper hand in the end, solidifying his importance in the story in two major ways.

7) Moris Libardirt

Broku @_MinuteMan_ I’ve still not forgiven Tabata for one of the biggest fumbles of all time with Moris Libardirt I’ve still not forgiven Tabata for one of the biggest fumbles of all time with Moris Libardirt https://t.co/7oBUIqhSj1

Black Clover’s Moris Libardirt is certainly the most background of all background characters on this list. His first appearance comes during one of the series’ earliest arcs before he disappears until reappearing during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Here, he becomes Lucifero’s second host, eventually allowing the devil to manifest nearly entirely in the human world.

This singular twist is significant to the story as it sets up the final stage of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and its conflict. Furthermore, this allows Asta to defeat Lucifero, giving him a major boost both as a character and as a fighter while also allowing his and Liebe’s relationship to deepen by avenging their mother.

8) Damnatio Kira

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT Then of course that leads me right to the Kira family and having a descendant named Damnatio referencing the intentional erasure of people and events from documents, literally altering history. Ugh there’s still so much to be answered and to me it can only happen if/when+ Then of course that leads me right to the Kira family and having a descendant named Damnatio referencing the intentional erasure of people and events from documents, literally altering history. Ugh there’s still so much to be answered and to me it can only happen if/when+ https://t.co/bu0Tumlr3S

Damnatio Kira hasn’t been seen in the Black Clover manga since the series’ final arc started. His appearances in the series before his last one were infrequent at best, usually only appearing in the context of prejudice towards Asta or for the devil trials he ran. However, many suspect him to play an integral role in the series’ final arc.

His Scale Magic has been very ambiguously described thus far and will likely play a major role in the battle between Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono. It’s likely that this is why Lucius attacked Damnatio first, wanting to eliminate any possibility of losing control of his body to his other half.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das