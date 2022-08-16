With the recent return of Black Clover from a month-long hiatus, fans have been laser-focused on the relationship between Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis. The final issue before the hiatus showed the latter seemingly taking over the body of the former, leading fans to question the nature of the two’s relationship.

Now, with Black Clover Chapter 333 released, fans have official confirmation that Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis are two souls which occupy the same body. In light of this reveal, fans are scrambling to comb through every other example of this in the series, looking for any possible hints or foreshadowing from author and illustrator Yuki Tabata.

Here is every Black Clover body holding more than one soul, listed in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Devil Hosts dominate the list of Black Clover bodies with more than one soul within

1) Julius Novachrono/Lucius Zogratis

Black Clover Chapter 333 recently and officially confirmed the newest member of the two souls one body club, Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono, by delving back into their past in the Spade Kingdom to explain their situation.

What’s currently unknown about the pair is whether or not Julius is still alive, with Lucius’ words in the latest issue seemingly suggesting his other half’s death, or at least entrapment. Assuming his soul does still live, then the two are still sharing one body, qualifying them for inclusion here.

2) William Vangeance/Patolli

Vangeance and Patolli were the first pair of souls to be introduced in Black Clover as sharing the same body. Their meeting and growing up together is explained with incredible depth, highlighting the bond the two shared as people who felt alone in a world where no one wanted them.

They also showed fans how close the two souls sharing a body can be, adding further weight to the eventual reveal of Julius Novachrono and Lucius Zogratis.

3) Asta/Liebe

Shifting into a more unique classification for two souls in one body, Asta and Liebe are a human-devil pair with the latter serving as a host to the former. As a result, the two can feel each other's emotions and even see each other's memories during times of great emotional distress.

The final issues of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc also showed that a devil and their host can have similar mindscapes and internal discussions to the previous examples. As a result, they and other Devil Hosts meet all the necessary qualifications for inclusion here.

4) Nacht Faust/Four Devils

Nacht Faust, Asta and Liebe’s mentor in all things Devil Host, finds himself contracted and sharing his body with four other souls. While fans don’t get an introspective look at how they interact mentally and emotionally, it’s safe to assume that they (and all other Devil Hosts) have the capabilities to function similarly to how Asta and Liebe do.

Whether they do or not is a different story, but they still qualify as being two souls sharing one body.

5) Zenon Zogratis/Beelzebub

SGSAMII 🍀 @SGSAMII I think the deal Zenon Made with Beelzebub is going to be a key part of Yuno Vs Lucifero #BCSpoilers The Deal Requires The Spade Kingdom to Continue to exist and without Yuno thats not a possibility, Lucifero is currently destroying everything. I believe Beelzebub will help Yuno. I think the deal Zenon Made with Beelzebub is going to be a key part of Yuno Vs Lucifero #BCSpoilers The Deal Requires The Spade Kingdom to Continue to exist and without Yuno thats not a possibility, Lucifero is currently destroying everything. I believe Beelzebub will help Yuno. https://t.co/lCBoPgfDEd

The first member of the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad mentioned here, Zenon Zogratis and Beelzebub shared a single body since the two entered into a contract. While it’s unknown how the two interacted with one another, it’s likely a safe assumption that each viewed themselves as using the other for their gain.

Like with Nacht and his devils, their relationship with one another is irrelevant as to whether or not they qualify for inclusion here. With the two being distinct, different souls occupying the same body is all the justification for their presence in this list.

6) Dante Zogratis/Lucifero

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT “IF USED CORRECTLY” could alter time/ cause and effect and so much more. We see that Dante using gravity magic was FAR more suoerior than any of what Lucifero was doing however the real difference was just the sheer power being output. “IF USED CORRECTLY” could alter time/ cause and effect and so much more. We see that Dante using gravity magic was FAR more suoerior than any of what Lucifero was doing however the real difference was just the sheer power being output. https://t.co/76uyM3jiUq

Dante Zogratis and Lucifero served as the two main antagonists of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, having the most presence throughout. The two also entered into a contract with one another, serving as the leaders of the Dark Triad and the Devil of Qliphoth, respectively.

Like with Zenon and Beelzebub, it’s a safe assumption that their relationship wasn't as friendly as Asta and Liebe’s or others on this list. Nevertheless, they are most definitely qualified for the two souls, one body club, given they shared Dante’s human body.

7) Vanica Zogratis/Megicula

While Megicula has shown the capability of controlling the bodies of others via her Curse-Warding Magic, her host body and contract partner is that of Vanica Zogratis. The two occupied her body with incredible synchronicity, with one Black Clover scene showing Vanica’s body split perfectly down the middle, half in human form and half in devil form.

It’s clear that the two shared a single body, which more than justifies their presence on this list.

8) Moris Libardirt/Lucifero

Diamond King @HollowedSage99 #BlackClover I've been thinking about Yami's changes for awhile and it's definitely coming into play in this fight imo, I feel like this setup was done with Moris modifying both Yami and William, but's it's progressed to the point of no return due to Lucifero's manifestation. #BlackClover I've been thinking about Yami's changes for awhile and it's definitely coming into play in this fight imo, I feel like this setup was done with Moris modifying both Yami and William, but's it's progressed to the point of no return due to Lucifero's manifestation. https://t.co/jthzCIHhDn

Despite the short length of time for which they were contracted in Black Clover, Moris Libardirt and Lucifero shared a body during that short time. Unlike other members of the Dark Triad, their relationship was made evident, with Lucifero eventually taking over his human host to fully reincarnate himself into the living world.

While certainly an unfortunate fate to be met with, it proves that the two were two souls sharing one body, even if for a short period.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das