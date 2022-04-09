As Black Clover’s Asta grew stronger and more in sync with his devil as the series went on, more and more jaw-dropping abilities were debuted. Asta’s attacks in particular are a consistent and constant wow-factor in Black Clover, stealing the show nearly every time they’re used.

Despite not having as wide a repertoire as other animanga protagonists, Asta’s short and sweet collection is some of the most impressive in the medium, let alone in Black Clover. His creativity also lends itself to over-the-top moves which always stun those watching.

Here are all of Asta’s attacks in Black Clover, ranked from least to most impressive.

Asta’s creativity shines in his various moves throughout Black Clover

8) Bull Thrust

The Bull Thrust is one of Asta’s least creative and impressive moves in Black Clover. He either takes one or two of his swords and holds them out in front as he rushes towards an enemy, dispelling any magic his swords contact along the way. While effective, it’s one of the least visually appealing attacks he has.

7) Demon-Dweller Sword: Black Slash

The Black Slash is interesting, as it serves as Asta’s only true ranged attack throughout Black Clover. The Demon-Dweller Sword is filled with anti-magic, which is then launched at enemies and knocks them out with tremendous force. The move can also be used in rapid succession to create a flurry effect, which is interesting but relatively pedestrian.

6) Demon-Slayer Sword: Black Divider

Black Divider is one of Asta’s most interesting moves for how versatile it can be. Its size depends on how much anti-magic Asta fills the Demon-Slayer Sword with, ranging from bigger than his body to bigger than buildings. His ability to change its size and even use a gigantic version with ease makes this one of his most impressive attacks in Black Clover.

5) Mirror Slash

The Mirror Slash is a combination technique Asta uses with fellow Black Bulls member, Gaucha Adlai. The latter uses his mirror magic to create multiple copies of Asta, who then uses the Demon-Dweller Sword to absorb an ally’s magic and release it in a number of slashes. The move is incredibly effective, especially against larger enemies, and is extremely engaging.

4) Black Hurricane

The Black Hurricane sees Asta coat his body with anti-magic, before spinning rapidly and being pulled towards magic spells while wielding the Demon-Slayer Sword. The Sword, in turn, dispels whatever magic it comes into contact with, making it capable of nullifying mass area-of-effect spells in a matter of moments. Without a doubt, the Black Hurricane is one of his best moves in Black Clover.

3) Black Meteorite

Like the Black Hurricane, the Black Meteorite sees Asta coat his body with anti-magic in preparation, wielding either the Demon-Slayer or Demon-Dweller Sword. Unlike the Black Hurricane, this move is meant to hone in on a single enemy and charge towards them, dealing a powerful slash once the gap is closed.

The move is not only incredibly effective, but also visually engaging for viewers. The debut scene is remarkably beautiful, appearing as a black shooting star racing through the sky. The Black Meteorite is undoubtedly one of Asta’s most impressive moves.

2) Mirror Meteorite

Like the Mirror slash, the Mirrors Meteorite is used in conjunction with Gauche Adlai’s Mirror Brigade magic. The combo spell allows multiple clones of Asta to all launch a Black Meteorite simultaneously, allowing a single opponent to be overwhelmingly rushed from all directions. While its debut opponent made short work of it, the move is nevertheless incredibly impressive, both in power and design.

1) Demon-Slasher: Infinity Slash Equinox

The Infinity Slash Equinox as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Finally, Asta’s most impressive move in Black Clover is one which has yet to be officially animated. The Infinity Slash Equinox is a massively destructive attack, which pays homage to the Black Bulls captain, Yami Sukehiro. Asta merges with Liebe, his anti-magic devil, before raising the Demon-Slasher Katana over his head and performing a downward slash.

The move launches a massive flying slash of anti magic, which can be taller than the biggest monsters seen in the series yet. It's capable of traveling for miles without losing power, and will cut through anything on the user's will. This is undoubtedly Asta’s most powerful and impressive move yet in Black Clover.

Edited by Khushi Singh