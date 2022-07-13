5 Black Clover characters who can defeat Asta (and 5 he will obliterate)

While Black Clover may still be on its preparatory hiatus, that hasn't stopped fans from discussing Yuki Tabata's flagship series on social media. In light of his latest victory against Lucifero (thanks to some implied help from Lucius Zogratis), fans are discussing the series' protagonist Asta on social media.

Many are wondering about Asta's present and future strengths, comparing it to other Black Clover characters. While he's not quite at the top of the charts yet, he has some clear victories and losses, given his current level.

Here are 5 Black Clover characters who can defeat Asta and 5 more he'll obliterate.

Yami Sukehiro and 4 other Black Clover characters can still beat Asta

1) Lucius Zogratis

Kicking off the list is Lucius Zogratis, who is slated to become the main villain of the series' final arc, which begins upon its return. He seemed to have interfered in the Asta versus Lucifero battle with his Time Magic, despite not being present at the battle.

If anything, this speaks of how overpowering his Time Magic is, letting him manipulate a battlefield in a different section of the continent than where he is. Not much more is known about Lucius currently, but this feat alone makes him superior to Asta in combat and strength.

2) Julius Novachrono

Julius Novachrono as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, Viz Media, Black Clover)

The relationship between the identities of Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono is currently unclear, but the series' latest issue seemed to imply that they are two separate entities. This would be similar to William Vangeance and Patolli sharing a body, as seen early on in the series.

As a result, Julius can be considered a separate person with his own powers and abilities, which still undoubtedly outranks Asta. While the latter may have dreams of becoming the next Wizard King, it's more likely that he will lose against the current Wizard King, assuming he is indeed a separate person from Lucius Zogratis.

3) Yami Sukehiro

Asta's very own captain is yet another person he hasn't quite surpassed yet, even if he's been acknowledged by Yami Sukehiro as a near-equal during their fight against Dante. It has been heavily implied throughout the series that Yami is one of the strongest captains, even when including William Vangeance amongst such a headcount.

Asta will no doubt surpass Yami by the end of the series, especially considering its return will mark the beginning of its final saga. However, as of right now, he will still lose to his superior in a one-on-one matchup.

4) Nacht Faust

Unfortunately, Asta doesn't fare any better with the vice-Captain of the Black Bulls, especially considering his status as a devil user. Having taught the young protagonist all he knows so far about devils, Nacht will likely still defeat his protege in a one-on-one matchup.

His backstory says he comes from a long line of devil researchers in the Clover Kingdom, meaning he has more knowledge of them than he's shared. It wouldn't be surprising to see him know a surefire way to win in a devil-on-devil fight, and even if he doesn't, his skill and power should be enough to win over Asta.

5) Lucifero

While Asta did technically defeat Lucifero in the series' latest chapter, this was heavily implied to have been achieved thanks to Lucius Zogratis' manipulation of time and outcomes. The theory is that he kept restarting the battle repeatedly until the one outcome, which saw Asta's victory.

If the two were to fight in a one-on-one scenario, Lucifero's assessment of their matchup is likely very accurate as the young fighter would stand no chance. Even with his Anti-Magic and help from Lucius Zogratis, victory was still a razor's edge away from a crushing defeat.

Luck Voltia and 4 other Black Clover characters who Asta obliterates

1) Sekke Bronzazza

Considering Asta beat Sekke Bronzazza at the beginning of the series, a matchup between the two is nothing less than an obliteration. Sekke constantly runs away from combat and seems to have changed very little throughout the series' 300+ chapters of publication.

Meanwhile, Asta has consistently trained and gets stronger with each passing story arc, never shying away from a fight. There's little doubt he will obliterate Sekke if the two were to match up for a bout.

2) Kira Augustus Clover XIII

Kira Augustus Clover XIII has the mighty Light Magic, but he seems somewhat lacking in power and conviction as a fighter. It's hard to say who would win the matchup considering his noble status and associated mana reserves, but Asta would most likely emerge victorious.

For starters, Kira's combat experience is incredibly lacking, likely non-existent, whereas Asta is a honed fighter. While a more experienced fighter wielding Light Magic may be able to counteract his Anti-Magic, the current King would be easily overwhelmed and not know how to counter such an ability. As a result, Asta would win this hypothetical matchup.

3) Luck Voltia

While Luck Voltia is an incredibly powerful fighter in the world of Black Clover, he will still lose to squadmate Asta in a one-on-one. The latter has proven several times throughout the series that he can keep up with the fastest enemies.

Furthermore, Asta's Anti-Magic could nullify the speed Luck's Lightning Magic provides him, making him an easier target when Asta lands the first blow. While Luck has a slight chance of winning, he will likely lose to his junior in this matchup.

4) Gordon Agrippa

While some shonen series leave their strongest characters as the mysterious, aloof, and rarely-appearing companions to the protagonist, Gordon Agrippa doesn't quite fit that role. His Poison Magic attribute is strong but functions better in a support role throughout the series rather than in a direct one-on-one bout.

On the other hand, Asta is entirely offensively-focused, rarely taking on a support role throughout the series' anime or manga adaptations. As a result, he will taste victory here.

5) Magna Swing

The final and the most interesting case is Magna Swing, mainly because of how unwinnable a matchup with Asta this would be. One of Magna's newest and most powerful spells is the Soul Chain Deathmatch, which splits the magic power of the two linked through it. However, Asta has no magical power within his body, as is established several times throughout the series.

Furthermore, Asta has Anti-Magic at his disposal, which would likely nullify the Soul Chain Deathmatch as soon as it is activated. Without the Soul Chain Deathmatch, Magna will probably lose to the superior fighter here.

