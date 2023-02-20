Black Clover reveals why Ryuya is a better role model for Asta than Yami

The spoilers and raw scans of Black Clover chapter 351 confirmed why Asta should look up to Ryuya instead of Yami. Chapter 351 spoilers expanded into Ryuya's identity through the past rivalry between Yosuga and Ryuya.

In the spoilers of chapter 351 of Black Clover, Yuki Tabata showed Ryudo Ryuya's journey in the past toward becoming the Shogun of the Hino Country. It also indicates some similarities in personality traits between Asta and Ryuya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: How could Ryuya be a better role model for Asta?

In Black Clover chapter 337, when Asta ended up in the Hino Country, there have been many indications that Ryuya is the perfect person to guide Asta. In that chapter of Black Clover, Ryuya mentioned that he has no Yoryoku, but still, he is respected as a Shogun by the Ryuzen Seven and the people of the Hino Country.

In chapter 341, Ryuya asked Ryuzen Seven members to train Asta so that he can achieve his full potential to defeat the upcoming battle with Lucius. As for the Ryuzen seven, they would do anything for Ryuya, so they trained Asta to become stronger even after Paladins pulled an attack on the Hino Country.

Why has Ryuya gotten more perks to guide Asta?

In the spoilers of chapter 351, it has been shown that in the past, Ryuya was the only one besides Yosuga who had enough Yoryoku to obtain the All-Seeing Eye. Ryuya stepped up to save the nation. Even after losing Yoryoku, Ryuya kept helping people and became the perfect candidate to be chosen as Shogun. Most importantly, at the end of the raw scans of chapter 351, Yosuga stated that Asta has the same aspiring height as Ryuya.

In addition, Yami's sister Ichika mentioned in chapter 341 that Ryuya maintains the nation through his Tengentsu, by which he can see everything happening in the present. It could mean that Ryuya can also see the potential of Asta and guide him on how to be stronger even if he doesn't have any magical power.

Why Ryuya was compared to Yami?

In chapter 337 of Black Clover, fans see many resemblances between Yami Sukehiro and Ryudo Ryuya. After learning that Ryuya is a childhood friend of Asta, he mentioned that their Ki is also similar.

In chapter 335, after the incident where Lucius tried to finish Asta, Asta somehow ended up on the field and Ryuya picked him up from there and took him back to the Hino Country. In addition, chapter 335 has shown how desperate and frustrated Yami was when he learned that Asta was dead.

Final thoughts

Black Clover fans can be assured about Ryuya being a better guide to Asta by observing Ryuya's calm personality. Following the end of the raw scans of chapter 351, it has been shown that Ryuya is calling out to Ryuzen seven by saying that he believes in them and there is no way they can be defeated.

Ryuya being the perfect guide doesn't mean that Yami had little contribution to Asta's life. Yami was the first to believe in Asta and made him a member of the Black Bulls. Yami might have an aggressive and savage personality, but the Black Bulls members respect him as they can see the leadership and love he has to offer.

