Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers and raw scans: Yosuga's connection to Ryuya is revealed

As per Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers and raw scans, fans of the series will finally learn about Yosiga's connection to the shogun Ryudo Ryuya. The upcoming chapter is set to reveal how Ryuya gave away his Yoryoku and became the shogun of the Land of the Sun.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

The previous chapter saw Asta rescuing Sister Lily as she started to revert from her Paladin form. She revealed Lucius's plans and how he was preparing for Judgment Day, three days away. After Sister Lily fainted, Asta decided to fight the five-headed dragon before he would prepare for Judgment Day.

Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers reveal Yosuga's backstory

Asta, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers saw Asta fighting the five-headed dragon using his anti-magic Zetten, but regardless, the dragon regenerates after getting slashed up.

Elsewhere, Yosuga is still seen fighting Paladin Heath Grice as he tells him how his technique was only flashy and lacked any real danger. Heath reveals how he cannot lose Lucius's plan to create the right world. Yosuga validated Heath's willingness to fight for his general, however, he needed to win for Ryudo Ryuya.

Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers then started to show Yosuga's flashback as it was revealed how he was the heir to Koushuu, one of the five islands in the Land of the Sun, and he's been the strongest since childhood. No one within the Land of the Sun could fight him on equal terms from the five provinces except Ryuya, the heir of Goshuu.

The scene then cuts to a new place known as "Tengentsu," as the spoilers revealed how Ryuya obtained his special eye. At the time, it was known as an all-seeing eye that only the likes of Yosuga and Ryuuya have the yoryoku to obtain. However, there was a huge price to pay as the person who obtains Tengentsu would lose all of their yoryoku.

Ryudo Ryuya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how Yosuga did not want to lose his Yoryoku, he chose not to obtain Tenegentsu. As per him, obtaining Tengentsu would be worthless if he did not remain the strongest mage in the country. However, Ryuya immediately accepted the option to obtain the eye as he did not mind giving away all of his Yoryoku in exchange for the all-seeing power.

Yosuga could not believe Ryuya's decision, as losing all of his Yoryoku could mean that he would no longer become the shogun, thus, he thought of him as an idiot. Ryu found that herb and started to save the people with the eye. As Ryuya continued to rescue people, he started to gain admirers, following which it was time to choose the next shogun.

When the time came to pick the next Shogun, the higher-ups of the Land of the Sun were leaning towards Yosuga, given his strength, however, Yosuga declared Ryuya as the next shogun.

🍀....🍀 @nutterbutter912 Another amazing design from Tabata himself, it’s just too easy for him #BCSpoilers Another amazing design from Tabata himself, it’s just too easy for him #BCSpoilers https://t.co/YSSp48TVUe

Black Clover chapter 351 focused on the fight between Paladin Heath and Yosuga as the Ryuzen Seven member activated his ability "Iron Yojutsu: Iron Warrior." He then slashed Heath, after which it can be assumed that the Paladin was defeated instantly.

Immediately after that, Ryuzen Seven get back up as Ryuya declared they were all set to defeat the five-headed dragon together.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers

Oblivious @oblivibum Falling more in love with Ryuya with each chapter. Bro is a generational leader #BCSpoilers Falling more in love with Ryuya with each chapter. Bro is a generational leader #BCSpoilers https://t.co/UKfvnNyQIT

Black Clover chapter 351 spoilers revealed how and why Yosuga considered the shogun superior to himself. He observed how Ryuya was willing to give away all of his Yoryoku for the sake of the people. Now that Ryuya and the other Ryuzen Seven had joined the fight, fans could see Ryuya's strength when using the Tengentsu.

Poll : 0 votes