Black Clover chapter 349: Sister Lily's words exposed the flaw in Lucius's plan

As the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 349 are out, they have revealed some major information about the Paladins and how Lucius's control works on them.

As Sister Lily was Lucius Zogratis's first Paladin, fans must have thought that he might have had some protection around his spell. However, that's not the case as the events in chapter 349 might have exposed Lucius's plan.

The previous chapter saw Asta save Ichika, after which he was forced to fight his self-doubts. He instantly slashed them up as he used his Anti-Magic Zetten to defeat Paladin Yrul. Asta's counter-attack caused Yrul's Yoryoku to return to normal, leaving fans hopeful that Asta will be able to return Sister Lily back to normal.

Black Clover chapter 349 hints at an opening against Lucius Zogratis

Pikku 感情的 - Jester Fanatic @PikkuProgram #BCSpoilers Wow okay this is nuanced. So it's not 'brainwash'; they still have their personalities left. They are the same as before, but in their soul it is ingraned that "Lucius is correct". So it's like they have 99% full autonomy, they just have to listen to one single order. #BCSpoilers Wow okay this is nuanced. So it's not 'brainwash'; they still have their personalities left. They are the same as before, but in their soul it is ingraned that "Lucius is correct". So it's like they have 99% full autonomy, they just have to listen to one single order. https://t.co/nS9LUV4WHJ

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 349 revealed how Paladin Sister Lily herself did not want to kill Asta, but it was Lucius's control over him which was forcing her to go against her will.

The explanation in the chapter revealed how Lucius Zogratis did not have full control over Sister Lily's actions or emotions, as he was only able to ingrain one common rule within all Paladins, which was that "Lucius is right." This statement was enough to have all the Paladins follow his commands.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@FrancoReviews)

However, this also meant that the Paladins weren't Lucius's puppets, as they weren't devoid of expressing their true emotions. In Black Clover chapter 349, Sister Lily teared up over having to try and kill Asta. She herself did not want to do it as she kept asking Asta why he didn't die earlier.

While the Paladins were open to doing anything they wished, the rule that had been ingrained within their soul had to be followed, causing Sister Lily's two personalities to clash. The scene just proved that Lucius's manipulation of his Paladins wasn't absolute as Sister Lily's actions exposed an opening against Astaroth's Devil Host.

🪰Jack OATz Order of the Fly🪰 @JackOATzDaGOAT

#BCSpoilers The fact that she didn’t express these emotions before tells me that Lucius’ hold on them may wear down over time which could be one of his flaws/openings. Interesting if that is the case. The fact that she didn’t express these emotions before tells me that Lucius’ hold on them may wear down over time which could be one of his flaws/openings. Interesting if that is the case.#BCSpoilers https://t.co/MYXGR4frzk

Black Clover chapter 349 revealed how the Paladins did retain their actual personalities and memories as both Paladin Sister Lily and Heath Grice were shown remembering their moments with Asta in the past. This meant that Lucius Zogratis's magic didn't brainwash them at all, only ingrained their souls with his righteousness.

However, that might not be an absolute rule, as it seems like Lucius's spell may finally be wearing off, given that Sister Lily did not show any such emotions and expressions previously.

If the effect of Lucius's spell was the same earlier as well, Sister Lily's true emotions might have swept her Paladin personality when she believed that she had killed Asta previously.

Paladin Sister Lily as seen in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Shueisha)

It was only in Black Clover chapter 349 that her true personality was seen clashing with her Paladin personality, meaning that their true personalities are not gone, just suppressed, and with time, the spell for the same might be wearing off.

This detail could be a huge hint towards Lucius's weakness as Asta and his friends might be able to capitalize on it during the war set to take place on Judgment Day. However, it is yet to be seen whether Asta can really turn Paladins back to their normal self, as fans will have to wait until the next chapter to be released to learn the same.

