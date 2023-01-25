Black Clover chapter 349 spoilers: Asta's fight with Sister Lily takes a shocking turn

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 349 are finally out as they finally reveal Asta going up against Sister Lily. While fans were previously doubtful as to why Sister Lily sent Asta to the Land of the Sun, the upcoming chapter is set to reveal how Sister Lily's thoughts are currently wavering, and how she barely has any control over her actions.

The previous chapter saw Asta make his comeback as he rescued Ichika from Paladin Yrul. Soon after that, he was forced to face himself, given that his self-doubt was his biggest enemy. However, he instantly conquered his fears, following which he made use of Anti-Magic Zetten to defeat Paladin Yrul with a single hit.

Black Clover chapter 349 spoilers hint at Lucius's mind control over Sister Lily

As per the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 349 is set to be titled Asta Vs Sister Lily. Now that Asta has finished his training and has mastered Zetten, he is confident and believes that could save Sister Lily.

Black Clover chapter 349 opens with Paladin Heath Grice having a flashback of the time when Asta defeated him for the first time. He was surprised that he would encounter him again after such a long time. Heath was about to face Asta when Yosuga stepped in, choosing to fight Heath instead so as not to spoil the encounter between a man and a woman.

Paladin Sister Lily and Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Twitter/@KagawariD)

The focus of the chapter then shifted to Asta and Sister Lily as Sister Lily looked down on Asta while hovering in the sky. She asked him why he was alive as Asta revealed how the people of the Land of the Sun saved him. While Asta questioned Sister Lily about sending him to the country, she disclosed that this was not the truth, given that she wanted to kill Asta.

Regardless of what Sister Lily said, Asta argued that couldn't be the case because he knew Sister Lily wouldn't try to kill him even if she was influenced. This claim enraged Lily as she believed that she wasn't being manipulated, following which, she unleashed her "Holy Fist of Love" spell, the spell she had previously used on Asta whenever he would propose to her during his childhood.

Sister Lily using Holy Fist of Love in the past (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Asta tried to find an opening against Sister Lily, she thought to herself how the “enforced spatial travel” spell was useless unless Asta was immobile. Meanwhile, there was no use of her using the “sacred mana domination” as it was rendered useless against Anti-Magic.

Thus, Sister Lily got frustrated and asked Asta why he didn’t just die previously, and then unleashed a new combined Water x Spatial magic spell known as “Sachiel’s flash”.

As Lily kept attacking, she kept shouting at Asta, asking him to die for the sake of the world. When Asta declared how he wouldn't let Sister Lily kill him, she revealed how she didn't want to kill Asta either.

It was then explained in Black Clover chapter 349 spoilers how the words “Lucius is right” are prioritized and ingrained in the souls of the Paladins, which is why Sister Lily and the other Paladins showed loyalty to Lucius. While Sister Lily is still Sister Lily, she does not have complete control over her words and actions, given that her soul is under some intense mind control.

Asta, who was enraged at Lucius for harming Sister Lily, thinks to himself how he wouldn't forgive Lucius, and immediately after that, he slashes Sister Lily, intending to remove the effect of Lucius's magic on her, possibly helping her return to her former self.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 349 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 349 spoilers revealed how Sister Lily's mind was still trying to fight for her body as she showed signs of resisting Lucius. She tried to take over, but Lucius' mind control was too strong.

Nevertheless, Asta has managed to slash Sister Lily, thus there is a possibility that she might return to her former self. But fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out more.

