Black Clover chapter 348: Asta’s greatest weakness revealed as he masters Zetten

Black Clover chapter 348 has finally been released after a two-week hiatus as Mangaka Yuki Tabata was on a break. Fans finally caught a glimpse of Asta's new strengths as he has mastered Zetten and overcome his weaknesses. Surprisingly, the newly released chapter also reveals Asta's biggest fear, which is something to reflect on.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Yrul attacking the Ryuzen Seven, sending out illusions of their worst fears to fight them. As Ichika was to face her father, her memories of the Yami clan massacre returned as it revealed her to be the culprit for the same. She was left shocked and was about to get struck when Asta came to her aid.

Black Clover chapter 348 reveals Asta's greatest fear to be his weakness

Asta rescuing Ichika in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 348, titled Determined, opened with Paladin Lily being surprised by Asta's appearance as she thought he had passed away, which is odd, given that she was the one who teleported him away.

As Asta had managed to defend Ichika, he spoke with Liebe as to how the hallucination which Ichika saw looked similar to Yami Sukehiro and must be related to her. Asta believed that Ichika would never have been defeated if it was a fair fight, which caused Yrul to change his target as he used his ability to reveal Asta's biggest fear.

Asta's illusion being slashed in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Shueisha)

Asta's biggest fear was himself, or rather his insecurity of being weaker than his peers, making him doubt if he would ever be able to become the Wizard King. Asta never acknowledged this fear. However, after thinking about it, he acknowledged the same and how he was weaker than the so-called "geniuses."

Thus, Asta slashed the illusion in front of him, making the resolution to become the strongest. This is when Yosuga appears as he describes Asta's new resolve, devoid of his fear of being weak.

Asta defeating Paladin Yrul in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Twitter/@masterultra233)

Paladin Yrul, who was innately now afraid of Asta, displayed his predatory instincts as he prepared to defeat Asta with a single blow through his attack called Beast Magic: Holy Hunting. He was supposed to be insanely fast, but with Asta now having mastered Zetten, he was able to see Yrul's movements, and thus was able to counter his attack just as he was about to make his move, defeating him.

Paladin Yrul returned to normal as Yosuga and Ichika observed how his Paladin powers had gotten shut off. Given that Asta has mastered Zetten, he is able to see his opponent's movements, thus making his Anti-Magic Zetten the ultimate counter-strike.

The chapter ended with Asta declaring his promise to save Sister Lily from Lucius' influence.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 348

Paladin Sister Lily and Asta as seen in Black Clover chapter 348 (Image via Twitter/@KagawariD)

With Asta having made his declaration to save Sister Lily, the next chapter of the manga may see him facing one of the two remaining Paladins. Up until now, fans have only gotten to see a glimpse of Asta's powers, and thus, the next chapter may see him show more of them. The upcoming chapter could also take a different route and follow up with Lucius Zogratis and the Magic Knights from the Clover kingdom.

