Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers and raw scans: Asta's greatest fear revealed as he vows to save Sister Lily

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers are finally out as the manga returns after a two-week break. Fans can finally witness the results of Asta's training with Yosuga and Fujio, as he managed to rescue Ichika from the illusion of her father. However, it is yet to be seen if Asta is capable of defeating a paladin.

The previous chapter saw the five Ryuzen Seven members face Paladin Yrul as his ability forced his foes to face their worst fears in the form of illusions, which in the case of Ichika was her father.

The incident triggered her memories of the Yami clan massacre, as her vision hinted that she was the one responsible for the attack under the influence of a medicine that her father fed her. As she was vulnerable, the illusion attacked her, however, Asta arrived in time to rescue her, the same way her brother used to.

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers see Asta defeating Yrul by making use of Zetten

As per the spoilers of Black Clover chapter 348, the title for the upcoming chapter is set to be Resolve.

After Asta rescued Ichika from her father's illusion, Paladin Sister Lily was seen seemingly surprised that Asta was alive all this time. She was astonished that Lucius Zogratis did not know of this. Meanwhile, Asta and Liebe were seen discussing Ichika's hallucinations, as they were both adamant that the illusion looked like a relative of hers.

Paladin Yrul started talking about the human heart as he considered them to be weak and also went on to shame the Ryuzen Seven, given they were the strongest mages in the country, but all of them crumbled when they faced him. He then proceeded to target Asta as well, suggesting that he too had fears, and activated his ability to reveal an illusion of Asta in front of himself.

This illusion of Asta revealed his fears, as it expressed how he feared that he would not be able to become the Wizard King as he wasn't as talented as Yuno. Both Yrul and Asta were surprised that the latter's worst fear was himself. While the former planned on taking down Asta to earn some praise from Lucius, Asta accepted his fear of being weak and went on to slash the illusion away using Zetten, as he claimed that he had just cut off his weakness within him.

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers then revealed how Yrul started to attack Asta, hoping to finish him off using a single attack. He flew around him and tried to find an opening when Asta managed to see and cut him. Asta's training has now allowed him to "see" when an opponent is about to attack, as it was when he was meant to counter them.

Ichika observed how Asta managed to cut off Yrul's powers as Yosuga explained how Asta was previously too worried about his strength. However, while using Zetten, one only needs to see the moment their opponent is about to attack, as Asta's anti-magic is capable of canceling out his opponent's attacks, ensuring a certain victory for Asta.

At the end of Black Clover chapter 348, Asta is seen looking at Paladin Lily as he vows to save her from Lucius' manipulation.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers

ZZAT|❄️| @WinterTormenta #BCSpoilers THAT'S WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT THE GOAT #BCSpoilers THAT'S WHAT IM TALKING ABOUT THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT THE GOAT https://t.co/rL5omkWdBr

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers revealed the results of Asta's training, as he was now able to identify when his opponents were about to attack him, thus allowing him to perform the most efficient counter-attack.

Meanwhile, he is yet to face two more paladins as he hopes to save Sister Lily from Lucius' magic. The fact that Black Clover is no longer on break is a boon for fans, as they can soon find out what Asta does after having defeated one of the numerous paladins.

Poll : 0 votes