10 most popular female characters in Black Clover, ranked

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is known for its diverse range of fan-favorite characters. Be it the likes of royals like Fuegoleon Vermillion or peasants like Zora Ideale, they all made an immediate impact among fans and established their popularity within the Black Clover community.

However, like many other shounen animanga, Black Clover is also known for its popular female characters, so much so that it became the first shounen manga to have a female character ranked first in its character popularity poll.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 most popular female characters in Black Clover.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Lily Aquaria to Noelle Silva: 10 female Black Clover characters, ranked based on popularity

10) Lily Aquaria

Lily Aquaria is most popularly known for rejecting Asta’s marriage proposals. But little did we know that her final rejection of Asta would be followed by a request that he die for the sake of the world.

She may currently be under Lucius’ control, but fans have taken a liking to her new look, which only adds to her already soaring popularity.

While Lily Aquaria does have less screen time when compared to other female Black Clover characters, her caring personality and demeanor makes her a hit among fans.

9) Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa Enoteca is easily one of the most appealing female characters in Black Clover. She is admired by fans for her outfits and goofy mannerisms. In most cases, you will find her with a drink in her hand, waiting for the smallest of opportunities to offer a drink to her friends.

While she may show herself to be aloof, she has had a miserable backstory in which she was held captive by her mother, the Queen of Witches. She ran away from her and joined the Black Bulls. Vanessa faced her mother years later, during which she gained Rouge’s powers.

8) Dorothy Unsworth

Dorothy Unsworth (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Black Clover’s initial stages, Dorothy Unsworth was only seen dozing off, even as other captains would shout at her. But since the Elf-Reincarnation arc, she has become one of the most prominent captains within the Magic Knights.

When awake, Dorothy Unsworth has a charming and chipper personality, giving off elder sister vibes to those around her. To top that off, she is really strong, and is able to take on the likes of several enemies at once by using her unique magic ability called Glamour World. Glamour World allows her to trap her enemies and read their minds.

7) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy Pappitson (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Charmy may look like the mascot girl for the Black Bulls, the reason she is popular among Black Clover fans is because she is relatable. Charmy is known for her love of food, which only comes second to her love for feeding her friends. If you ever find Charmy not eating food, you can be sure to find her sleeping surrounded by it.

Other than her love of food, Charmy is also known for her very unique abilities. She is a dwarf-human hybrid and can change her form, which also leads her to change her mana affinity between Cotton magic and Food magic.

6) Vanica Zogratis

Vanica Zogratis in Opening theme no.11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Vanica Zogratis instantly became a fan favorite after she was introduced in the Black Clover manga. She is a member of the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, making her one of the strongest devil hosts. Fans love her cynical behavior, making her one of the most intriguing female Black Clover characters.

Vanica is known for her love of fighting strong opponents, as she often gets bored if her foes can’t challenge her. Due to this, she would rather wait for her opponents to become stronger instead of finishing them off before it is too late.

5) Mimosa Vermillion

Mimosa Vermillion (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mimosa is the first Black Clover female character to have admitted her feelings towards Asta, which skyrocketed her popularity. While she may have an innocent and helpful personality, similar to that of Naruto’s Hinata, she is more than capable of standing on her own two feet.

Her healing abilities could easily be touted as some of the best in the Clover Kingdom. This is complemented by her strong attacking abilities, which she derives through her plant magic. Moreover, unlike many nobles and royals, she does not discriminate amongst people through their class but appreciates people according to their worth.

4) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona Vemillion (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unlike other popular female Black Clover characters who have won over their fans either with looks or personality, Mereoleona has won them over with her strength.

She is one of the strongest Magic Knights and is not one to back down from any fight. She was so persistent in her fight against the reincarnated elves that she held her ground even after she lost consciousness.

Other than her strength, Mereleona’s mannerisms have also led to her soaring popularity. She is a loud and aggressive woman with a short temper, quick to take action without giving it a second thought, which often leads to funny situations.

3) Secre Swallowtail

Secre Swallowtail in ending theme no.10 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Secre Swallowtail’s most popular trait among Black Clover fans has to be her ability to change into her bird form, Nero. What makes her especially adorable is that even in bird form, she continues to retain certain resemblances to her human form. Her cuteness is so evident that even Noelle has previously been charmed by it.

As for her personality, Secre is very loyal to her friends, especially Asta, as a result of which, many fans often ship them. While that may not be something we will see happen canonically, one cannot blame fans for thinking so after seeing their chemistry, which transpires across both of Secre's forms.

2) Charlotte Roselei

Charlotte Roselei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Charlotte Roselei may project herself as a stern and cold woman to the public, thanks to her inner monologs, we all know how vulnerable she feels around Yami. She may be strong enough to not need a man, but she sure does love Yami. This causes her to constantly switch between her personalities, which is what fans love the most about her.

Along with this, Charlotte is also a very attractive woman, and a majority of fans are smitten by her. She is very strong and able to take quick action in case of emergencies. While in most cases, Charlotte is somehow able to maintain her demeanor, she is most vulnerable when alcohol is involved, causing her to show glimpses of her true nature.

1) Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva - Valkyrie Armor: Mermaid Form (Studio Pierrot)

Noelle Silva is the most popular female character in Black Clover. This is evident from the fact that she earned the distinction of becoming the first female character to ever win a character popularity poll for a shounen manga.

If her tsundere personality and beautiful looks aren't attractive enough, there is also the fact that she is very strong, and is able to take down opponents such as her brother Solid Silva in the Royal Knights Selection Exam, Kivn in the Elf-Reincarnation arc, and Vanica in the Spade-Kingdom Raid arc.

In terms of personality, she is similar to Charlotte, unable to express how she feels around other people, especially Asta. She often chooses to substitute her true feelings with a cold demeanor to protect her inner vulnerable self.

These were our picks for the most popular female characters in Black Clover. Did we miss out on any? Comment below to let us know.

