Black Clover: 10 strongest Magic Knights squad members, ranked 

One of the most engaging aspects of Black Clover for the series’ fans is the act of comparing and contrasting just how powerful the series’ characters have grown. While the hierarchy of Magic Knight squad Captains and their Vice-Captains has largely stayed the same, some major shakeups have come below these ranks as the series has progressed.

Characters who once saw themselves on their way out of Black Clover’s combat relevance now find themselves fixed squarely amongst the series’ top ten fighters. While plenty of arguments can be made for other characters, ten clearly stand out as uniquely gifted and strong amongst their fellow Magic Knights.

Here are Black Clover’s ten strongest Magic Knight squad members (excluding Captains and Vice-Captains), ranked from weakest to strongest.

Black Bulls dominate list of Black Clover’s 10 strongest Magic Knights

10) Gauche Adlai

♣️#BlackClover / #ブラッククローバー♣️ @Clover_Kingdom_ Today is Gauche Adlai, first class Junior magic knight of the Black Bulls, birthday #BlackClover



☘What's your favorite moments from Gauche? ☘ Today is Gauche Adlai, first class Junior magic knight of the Black Bulls, birthday☘What's your favorite moments from Gauche? ☘ 🍀Today is Gauche Adlai, first class Junior magic knight of the Black Bulls, birthday 🎊🎉🎂♣️ #BlackClover ☘What's your favorite moments from Gauche? ☘ https://t.co/WPrjFQSKH3

Gauche Adlai's Mirror Magic has proven indispensable time and time again throughout Black Clover. Especially when working together with Asta, the sister-obsessed mage's powers are indispensable, letting various reflective techniques duplicate a specific target with startling realism.

Despite not being as powerful as when in a support role, he can hold his own in one-on-one combat with a few purely-offensive spells. However, his better utility in a support role results in his being ranked the least powerful of the 10 best, which is still an impressive accomplishment.

9) Klaus Lunettes

As a nobleman and member of the Golden Dawn, Black Clover's Klaus Lunettes is an impressive fighter in the series. His Steel Magic is shown to be both incredibly powerful and versatile, able to be used in a variety of means while retaining its strength throughout.

Furthermore, his status as a nobleman blesses him with vast mana reserves, which are a critical factor in comparing the strengths of the series' characters. While not quite powerful enough to escape the lower rankings amongst the series' best, being included is an accomplishment in and of itself.

8) Leopold Vermillion

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ @R8Promethean Black Clover missing character: Leopold Vermillion, last seen in the manga at chapter 284 which was already more than a year ago ☠ Black Clover missing character: Leopold Vermillion, last seen in the manga at chapter 284 which was already more than a year ago ☠ https://t.co/0yzWX7ZcrR

Leopold Vermillion's status as a nobleman also blesses him with some of Black Clover's most exceptional mana reserves. Combined with his Fire Magic and True Fire Magic, this gives him the potential to be one of the series' most destructive mages.

He's also constantly compared to Asta, likely showing Leopold to be yet another of the young Magic Knights who'll distinguish themselves as the years go by. Despite fans not having seen him in action for quite some time, it's likely a safe bet to peg him as one of the ten strongest Magic Knights in the series currently.

7) Luck Voltia

Especially after training in Mana Method, Luck Voltia is undoubtedly one of Black Clover's ten strongest Magic Knights. The sheer destructive power of his Lightning Magic alone almost guarantees this, naturally lending itself to overpowering enemies with pure strength.

The use of Mana Method to achieve True Lightning Magic only exacerbates this, as seen during his brief fight against Svenkin. There's little to no doubt he not only deserves inclusion on this list but deserves a spot well above the cutoff.

6) Magna Swing

Especially after Black Clover's Spade Kingdom Raid arc, Magna Swing is certainly one of the Clover Kingdom's 10 strongest Magic Knights. Once successfully applied, his Soul Chain Deathmatch technique lets him take on nearly any opponent, with him even defeating devil host Dante Zogratis with the method.

Furthermore, the technique allows him to become and stay relevant throughout the entire rest of the series while not making him overpowered and unbeatable. It's a perfect spell to elevate a character's strength, which has been done to great success in Magna's case.

5) Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa Enoteca’s main strength in Black Clover comes from her various support role skills, chief of which is the Red Thread of Fate spell. This technique allows her to expend her mana to rewrite reality and undo attacks on allies to give her and her comrades a greater chance of success in battle.

Her strength also comes from her Thread Magic, which has been shown to be just as useful in either a support role or in a confrontation context. However, Vanessa’s high ranking here is mainly thanks to how powerful she can be when relegated to a support role.

4) Mimosa Vermillion

Similarly, Mimosa Vermillion is likely one of, if not the strongest, support role fighters amongst Black Clover's Magic Knights. Her incredibly vast and potent healing capabilities allow her to expertly remedy the injuries of a large group or just one person, with each having similar timeframes of execution.

Furthermore, she's shown to have some mighty offensive spells at her disposal, which perfectly suit her back-of-the-battlefield role and positioning. With this, she can simultaneously heal the wounded while aiding those fighting on the front lines with supporting fire.

3) Langris Vaude

While Finral Roulacase is Black Clover's quintessential support Spatial Mage, his brother Langris Vaude is purely offensive in his use of the attribute. Langris' Spatial Magic is consistently referred to as some of the most powerful in the series, even earning the respect of Zenon Zogratis and Beelzebub.

The destructive potential of his Spatial Magic is also unmatched by nearly every other attribute in the series, able to literally and effortlessly tear away chunks of reality. Few magic attributes in the series are as destructive, and those that have are most definitely Arcane Stage or higher, solidifying how powerful Langris is.

2) Noelle Silva

On the topic of the higher stages of Black Clover's power system, Noelle Silva's recent debut of her Saint Stage capabilities undoubtedly solidifies her as one of the strongest Magic Knights. Combined with her noblewoman mana reserves, she's slowly trained her skills and become even more powerful throughout the series up to its current point.

Now, in the wake of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, it's hard to argue for her being anything but the tip of the spear when it comes to the strongest Magic Knights. While not quite in the number one spot, she's undoubtedly closer to it than any others on this list.

1) Asta

Vince san @prayudi555



hi I'm Prayudi, I decided to change my nickname to my pen name namely 'Vince'

I hope you guys still know me from my artwork(´▽` )ﾉ



#BlackClover

#asta Fanart Asta new outfithi I'm Prayudi, I decided to change my nickname to my pen name namely 'Vince'I hope you guys still know me from my artwork(´▽` )ﾉ Fanart Asta new outfithi I'm Prayudi, I decided to change my nickname to my pen name namely 'Vince'I hope you guys still know me from my artwork(´▽` )ﾉ#BlackClover#asta https://t.co/lZ1UgtlFkk

The number one strongest Magic Knight in Black Clover, however, is undoubtedly the series' central protagonist Asta. From the beginning, his Anti-Magic aura allowed him to dominate enemies, easily dispersing oncoming attacks while simultaneously letting him smash through any magic-based defense.

By honing his skills and learning more about his powers, he's become one of the most powerful characters in the series and the most powerful non-Captain Magic Knight. As the series enters its final arc, he looks to measure himself up to his ultimate goal, the Wizard King.

Fans have little doubt that, even if there are bumps along the way, Asta will definitively prove himself as the strongest Magic Knight, Captains included.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das