Black Clover chapter 358: Why Mereoleona vs Morris is an ideal match, explored

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 358 out, fans got to see the fight between Mereoleona and Paladin Morris. While the latter seems to have the upper hand in the battle, the former is not one to back down and has persistingly remained in the fight looking for an opening.

The previous chapter saw Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper pass away after he showcased his final slash. The attack was strong enough to split the ground in two, all while killing several stray angels. Meanwhile, Mereoleona was shown to be in danger as she lost her arm to Paladin Morris's ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 358: Mereoleona's new move is bound to spell trouble for Morris

Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers saw Paladin Morris reveal his powers as his ability decomposed everything that he touched. Fans got to see the fight from the point where Mereoleona lost her left arm, however, she instantly regenerated it using Hellfire Incarnate.

Later, as the fight resumed, both mages canceled out each other's magic. However, Morris's regenerative ability was quicker, due to which he was able to catch the former Crimson Lion Interim Captain off-guard. Fortunately for her, the Crimson Lion members came just in time to save her.

While Mereoleona was shocked, she instantly came up with a new plan. She could not hit Morris directly, but she could connect her attacks using the brigade members who were willing to sacrifice themselves. The Crimson Lion members also got the gist of it and sacrificed themselves to shield Mereoleona.

Thus, the character had to painfully turn her deceased brigade members into ashes in hopes of defeating Morris in Black Clover chapter 358.

However, there was another trick up her sleeve. She revealed that the more the Hellfire Incarnate is used, the hotter it will get. Using the hot flames she was able to create from burning her brigade members, Mereoleona activated her new and improved move "Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Cremation."

This match-up in Black Clover chapter 358 seems ideal because no other Magic Knight other than Mereoleona is capable of going to the lengths she has gone in this fight. Not only did she have to regenerate parts of her body, but also turned her deceased brigade members into ashes, who were willing to sacrifice themselves to protect her and the Clover Kingdom.

Not many Magic Knights are capable of going to such extents, except for Mereoleona, who has the resolve to keep fighting while her juniors sacrifice themselves. Moreover, she has time and again proved how she is the Magic Knight with the most endurance as evidenced by her fight against the reincarnated elves.

Mereoleona Vermillion as seen in Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, if any other Magic Knight was matched up against Morris in Black Clover chapter 358, the Clover Kingdom could have had a really bad time, as the power to decompose everything one touches is too overpowered. Thus, the only way one could possibly defeat Morris was either by enduring the fight, waiting for an opportunity or killing the opponent without having to touch them.

Now that Mereoleona has activated her ability "Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Cremation," she should be able to burn Morris without having to physically touch him. Otherwise, there is also the possibility that she may choose to sacrifice herself to defeat the Paladin.

