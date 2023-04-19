Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers and raw scans: Mereoleona unleashes a new move as the battle against Lucius continues

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 358 out, fans of the series got to see Mereoleona fight Paladin Morris as the former Crimson Lion Interim Captain fought head-on against the Paladin while bearing the risk of getting disintegrated. Meanwhile, the Crimson Lion Magic Knights did their part in trying to assist in the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

The previous chapter showed how Lucius had become physically stronger after absorbing Lucifero. Elsewhere, Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper was on the verge of death. Thus, he decided to kill as many enemies as possible with his final slash, which split apart the ground into two.

Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers reveal the Crimson Lion Magic Knights' sacrifice

Mereoleona Vermillion as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers revealed how the upcoming chapter was set to be based on Paladin Morris and the Crimson Lions. As seen in the previous chapter, Mereoleona's arm got decayed by Morris, soon after which she activated Hellfire Incarnate, using which she regenerated an arm out of mana.

Morris remarked on how he had never seen someone whose body was so close to mana. He then went on to talk about the disintegration ability given to him by Lucius, using which he could deteriorate everything he touches. While he commended Mereoleona for being able to regenerate a fist using mana, he revealed how his tentacles regenerate faster.

Gol D. Clover 🍀 @GoldClover320 #BCSpoilers

.

.

.

Are those citizens under Salamander? If so, that explains why bro is busy fighting angels and not helping Mereoleona



If he goes to help they all die, so I guess he's just doing his job Are those citizens under Salamander? If so, that explains why bro is busy fighting angels and not helping MereoleonaIf he goes to help they all die, so I guess he's just doing his job #BCSpoilers...Are those citizens under Salamander? If so, that explains why bro is busy fighting angels and not helping Mereoleona If he goes to help they all die, so I guess he's just doing his job https://t.co/RN2OKhmxvE

Black Clover chapter 358 saw Mereoleona and Morris' fight being equally matched as they kept canceling each other's attacks. Morris knew that his tentacle regeneration was quicker, and he thus wondered how long his opponent could last in the fight.

Seeing the same, even members of her squad started to think that Mereoleona's body would disintegrate at this rate, to which the Magic Knight shouted that she didn't care.

Nearby, Fuegoleon, with Fire Spirit Salamander, and the members of the Crimson Lions cheered on Mereoleona as they kept wondering how they could contribute to the fight. Even Fuegeleon seemed to be worried about his sister as the Paladin kept trying to end the fight by disintegrating her.

Just when all hope seemed lost, two Magic Knights jumped in the way of Morris's tentacles, saving Mereoleona, as they shared their dying wish:

"We leave the rest to you."

Regardless, Mereoleona remained persistent as she tried punching Morris. Seeing how vulnerable Mereoleona's defence was, the Magic Knights decided to shield her from Morris' attacks. Upon trying to do the same, the other members of the squad also got disintegrated due to Morris' ability.

Oblivious @oblivibum Mereoleona manages to somehow get more and more raw #BCSpoilers Mereoleona manages to somehow get more and more raw #BCSpoilers https://t.co/ajhoMUbFbl

Nearby, Fuegeleon commented on the fight as he theorized how there must be a limit on how much Morris can regenerate and decompose, as doing the same infinitely shouldn't be possible. The Crimson Lion Captain realized that his sister was only persistent as she must have believed the same, and thought that an opening would soon show up.

Morris told Mereoleona:

"No matter how stupid or incompetent you are, Lucius-sama will regenerate you equally".

In response to this, Meroleona fiercely claimed that she would burn Morris to death for the dead members of the Crimson Lion Magic Knights squad. She then unleashed a new spell, a new variant of Calidas Brachium Purgatory.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers

Diab @Diab_26 Black Clover manga will be going on a month break from now, it will officially return on May 22nd #BCSpoilers Black Clover manga will be going on a month break from now, it will officially return on May 22nd #BCSpoilers

Black Clover chapter 358 spoilers unveiled Mereoleona's new ability. While it is yet to be seen how effective it will be against the Paladin, given that Mereoleona unleashed it on the verge of defeat could mean that it must be a strong spell with great consequences.

Thus, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to learn more about what happens. However, the manga will be going on a month-long break following the release of Black Clover chapter 358, so the wait ahead is quite long.

Poll : 0 votes