Black Clover chapter 358: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 358 is set to be released on Monday, April 24, at 12 am JST. Fans will be happy to learn that no break is scheduled for the upcoming week unless it is unexpectedly announced during the magazine's release. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Lucius stopping Yuno's attack due to his increased strength from absorbing Lucifero. Elsewhere, Jack the Ripper, after being left with a hole in his abdomen, refused to be protected by Yami and executed his final slash, shocking everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 358 may feature Mereoleona vs. Paladin Morris

Release date and time, where to read

Kurai ⟠ @Kuraixo What a way to end a chapter.



Mereoleona has always been a great character but if Tabata explores more of her and of House Vermillion in the coming chapters then I'll be happy. What a way to end a chapter. Mereoleona has always been a great character but if Tabata explores more of her and of House Vermillion in the coming chapters then I'll be happy. https://t.co/6DVXtYc9dW

Black Clover chapter 358 will be released on Sunday, April 23, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 24, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 358 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 23

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, April 23

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 23

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 23

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 23

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, April 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, April 24

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 358 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers: they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 358?

Fuegeleon Vermillion as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 358 will most likely reveal Former Crimson Lion Interim Captain Mereoleona Vermillion's fate as she was shown to be in danger at the end of the last chapter. She was previously shown preparing for a showdown against Paladin Morris alongside her brigade. However, at the end of the previous chapter, she was shown to have lost her left arm.

Considering that Fuegeleon was with her, there is a good chance he might be able to help her using his Fire Spirit Salamander. Thus, fans may be able to witness a new Saint Stage in the upcoming chapter. There also lies the possibility that Leopold will make his long-awaited return to the manga.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 357

Black Clover chapter 357, The Final Slash, saw Lucius stopping Yuno's Spirit of Zephyr using his hand. He revealed how after absorbing Lucifero, his strength had increased, making Yuno's attacks useless. He was also aware that Yuno wouldn't be able to maintain his Neverland spell for long, meaning that he was only prolonging his suffering.

Elsewhere, Jack the Ripper, in his final moments, decided to unleash his most dangerous attack as he sliced the ground in half. Soon after that, he passed away as his grimoire vanished from existence. Meanwhile, Mereoleona was shown to be in danger.

Poll : 0 votes