Black Clover chapter 357: Jack the Ripper executes his final slash, Mereoleona is in danger

With the release of Black Clover chapter 357, fans of the manga witnessed Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper's final moments as he unleashed his final slash, slicing the ground in two. With one captain already down, the Paladins have already set their sights on others as the chapter set up new fights.

The previous chapter saw Yuno unleash his new spell, Neverland, which allowed him to control the flow of time and magic. This spell happened to be the perfect counter to Lucius' magic as he acknowledged Yuno as his rival. However, Yuno refused to think of Lucius as a rival and attacked him with the Spirit of Zephyr.

Black Clover chapter 357: Jack the Ripper's final slash shocks everyone

Black Clover chapter 357 resumed with Yuno's attack on Lucius in the last chapter. While the new Golden Dawn Captain managed to cut one of Lucius's antlers, Lucius was able to stop the attack with his hand, similar to how Lucifero was able to do with Asta's attack.

Lucius revealed how absorbing Lucifero has made him stronger, as such attacks no longer affect him. He also praised Yuno's Neverland spell but was confident that the Golden Dawn captain would not be able to maintain such a massive spell for long, thus, he was only prolonging his suffering.

Black Clover chapter 357 then focused on Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper, who was dealt a major blow by Paladin Morgen as he was left with a hole in his abdomen. Jack then began thinking back to the time when he first met Yami and Morgen. It was then that Jack learned how both Yami and Morgen had unique magic affinities, and decided to slash Yami one day.

Back in the present, Jack refused to be protected by Yami as he prepared himself to attack Paladin Morgen. Morgen himself was looking forward to sending Jack to heaven when Jack unleashed his final attack. The attack not only killed several angels but also sliced the ground in two, all the way from the Noble Realm to the Common Realm, leaving everyone in shock.

Jack then bid farewell to Yami as he expressed how his only regret was to not slice up Yami himself. His body then fell lifeless, as his grimoire vanished from existence. Morgen himself praised Jack's final attack as he was sure that he would have passed away if the attack had hit him. Yami's focus then went to the Paladin as he prepared to fight him. However, Morgen was much more focused on his goal to kill everyone so that they could revive them back perfectly.

Elsewhere, it seems like the Paladins acquired their next target as Mereoleona, who was fighting Paladin Morris, happened to lose her left arm due to some mysterious attack.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 357

Black Clover chapter 357 saw Mereoleona losing her arm to Paladin Morris. It is yet to be seen what happened in their fight as Fuegeleon was meant to be with her. With the former Crimson Lion Interim Captain out of capacity, Fuegeleon may step up and showcase the new magic that he might have acquired after training with his spirit Salamander.

