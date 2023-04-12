Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers and raw scans: Jack the Ripper meets his fate, Mereoleona ends up in a tight spot

With the release of Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers, fans witnessed Jack the Ripper's awful fate. Not only that, the spoilers have shown that fans will be able to see Yuno and Lucius' combat in chapter 357. However, the major focus will be on Jack the Ripper. With the start of Judgment Day, the long-awaited final battle is set.

In the previous chapter of Black Clover, fans saw the Magic Knights battle Lucius' guardian angels. However, none of their spells could defeat them. Yuno's new Star Magic spell was used against Lucius next. With his new attack, Yuno can now confront Lucius on equal terms and simultaneously strengthen his allies.

Black Clover chapter 357: Jack sees his fate as he did his final big attack

According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 357 opens with a fight between Lucius and Yuno. Lucius stops Yuno's new attack with ease. As he stopped the attack, he claimed that since taking Lucifero in, his offensive and physical powers had grown. Hence, Yuno's strike would not be able to reach him.

Black Clover chapter 357 then shifts its focus to Jack, Yami, and Morgen, with Jack wondering about his death. According to the spoilers, fans will also watch a flashback of Jack fighting Yami. In the flashback, when he and Yami were fighting, he thought that Yami might have taken his left eye if he was serious. He asks Yami what he did during the battle.

As Jack continues his memory, Morgen also appears in it, informing Yami that they have a mission and scolding him for not getting along with other teams. When Morgen said this, he was referring to the altercation between Jack and Yami, which Yami claims he did not initiate. When Jack's flashback comes to a close, he remarks that it is fascinating and that he will slice them both one day.

The scene now turns to the present, where Yami is caring for Jack, who appears to be embarrassed. While Jack is being cared for by Yami, Morgen remarked:

"With my light... I will send you to heaven."

As he speaks, Jack sees his life flash before his eyes and realizes that he has been ripping everything up so far, and now he will shred everything up in his one final massive attack. With this, Jack launches his final assault, causing a massive crack in the ground. Everyone, even Morgen, is surprised by Jack's attack after it occurs.

Following the attack, Jack asks Yami about his last attack, to which Yami replies,

"It was quite a big deal."

After speaking, Jack passes out, regretting that he wished to slice Yami directly. The next character to appear in the spoilers when Jack passes is Morgen, who expresses his sadness but also his happiness at the fact that more people will start dying since it would allow them to be reborn and have a happy life together.

As Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers approach its conclusion, the spotlight shifts to Mereoleona, who is fighting Morris. She tries to throw a punch while battling, but Morris decays Mereoleona's arm, and the chapter ends.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 357 spoilers

According to the spoilers, Jack the Ripper dies in Black Clover chapter 357. Many fans are split on whether he is indeed dead. While it is possible that Jack may return as a Paladin, we shall see whether or not he does so in the next chapters.

On the other hand, Morgen indicated that humans will be reincarnated in Black Clover chapter 357, meaning that Jack may return. It would also be exciting to see Mereoleona battle Morris and Yuno fight Lucius.

Black Clover chapter 357 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST.

