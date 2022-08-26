Black Clover: Every fight of Yami Sukehiro, ranked least to most memorable

Black Clover Chapter 335 spoilers were released late on Tuesday evening, bringing with them the return of fan-favorite Yami Sukehiro after his absence in the previous issues. This has led to many debating what Yami’s role will be in the series’ current final arc, but that’s not the only discussion his reappearance has sparked.

Fans are also discussing, in light of Black Clover’s imminent and approaching ending, what their favorite Yami fights and moments have been so far. Many are ranking them based on memorability, of which his fights seem to vary between unforgettable and extremely hard to remember.

Here is every fight of Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover, ranked from least to most memorable.

Team fights, final blows dominate Yami Sukehiro’s most memorable Black Clover fights

7) Yami vs. Two Elves

Funimation @Funimation



[via Right when Yami takes down Marx and Owen, Charlotte appears![via #BlackClover Right when Yami takes down Marx and Owen, Charlotte appears! 😱[via #BlackClover] https://t.co/by4Ifnqzv6

The first fight on this list sees Yami engage with the Elves inhabiting the bodies of Owen and Marx, two characters who live in the Royal Capital and are part of Julius’ staff. The fight is very quick, with Yami mainly protecting Julius’ body and dodging the Elves' attacks rather than actually engaging in combat.

However, he does make one cool sequence of moves at the end, combining various spells and movements to get past his enemy’s attacks and knock them unconscious. Unfortunately, Yami's lack of action makes this one of his least memorable fights in Black Clover, and possibly one of the most easily forgotten overall.

6) Yami and Jack vs. Four Elves

Slightly more memorable is the battle between Yami and Jack versus four unnamed Elves inhabiting the bodies of unnamed mages. The battle is almost as quick and boring as the previous one, with Yami and Jack on the defensive for the first half of the fight as they adjust to their new foes.

This quickly changes when Jack alters his magic to allow him to cut through one Elf’s armor, creating a domino effect of distraction which leads to the Captains’ victory. Thankfully, the inclusion of Jack fighting alongside Yami here at least makes the fight more remarkable and thus memorable than its previous entry.

5) Yami, Jack, Finral vs. Ratri

Yami, Jack, and Finral versus Ratri is without a doubt one of the most memorable Yami fights in Black Clover, if only for the genuine stakes. Taking place inside the Kira Estate, it sees the trio fight against their enemy to protect King Augustus Kira Clover XIII, Finesse Calmreich, and Langris’ parents.

The fight sees all three as active participants, with Yami and Jack keeping pressure on Ratri while Finral assists them in a support role and evacuates the civilians present. There’s also a funny moment following the trio’s victory, which serves to further distinguish this fight in the minds of fans.

4) Yami vs. Charla

Chronologically, immediately after Yami fights Elven Owen and Elven Marx, Charlotte Roselei appears possessed by the Elf Charla, protecting her Elven comrades. This fight is especially compelling because it marks a turning point in the two Captains' relationship as well as the utter rampage Charla goes on while chasing after her enemy.

The fight also features some of the Blue Rose squad members, giving fans a look at exactly how a conflict between a possessed Captain and their squad may go down. Despite suffering from a somewhat anticlimactic end, it’s still a very memorable fight as far as Yami’s are concerned.

3) Humans and Elves vs. Zagred

For the majority of the Humans and Elves versus Zagred fight, Yami is restricted a few levels below where the main action is. Nevertheless, he does manage to contribute before being restricted by his enemy’s magic, making some key saves early on while also discovering the limits of Zagred’s unique magic.

Upon being swallowed by his opponent’s spell, Yami spends most of his time talking with Charla. Eventually, however, he decides to launch a long-range spell at the Devil, which his frenemy Charla helps with, allowing him to land the kill-shot on Zagred. For both his contributions early on and his getting the final hit in, it’s one of Yami’s most memorable Black Clover fights.

2) Black Bulls vs. Dante Zogratis

The Black Bulls vs. Dante Zogratis fight was a team effort, but the spotlight was undoubtedly focused on the tag team of Asta and Yami. Yami’s one-on-one with Dante is indeed engaging and exciting, with the two pulling out all the stops to fight one another. It also serves as a great demonstration of Yami's true power, especially against such a formidable foe.

The real excitement begins when Yami asks Asta to tag in, turning the fight into an epic two-on-one brawl which sees Captain and subordinate synced up perfectly. The two are even having fun fighting with one another, making the fight more exciting for viewers. All of this combined with the fight’s final moments no doubt makes it one of Yami’s most memorable in Black Clover.

1) Yami vs. Vetto

Finally, despite being by far the quickest fight on this list, Yami versus Vetto is unquestionably the former's most unforgettable fight in Black Clover. Trapped due to the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s intervention, Yami spends a majority of the time Vetto is fighting his subordinates simply watching and cheering them on, with Asta and others no doubt making him proud.

However, he’s eventually able to escape his imprisonment with a new spell, arriving on the scene ready to defend his squad and end Vetto once and for all. With his new ability, he quickly, cleanly, and decisively defeats Vetto in one stroke. Despite their fight not being extensive in any sense of the word, the final moments undoubtedly make it Yami’s most memorable in Black Clover.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga and film news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora