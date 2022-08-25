Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers and raw scans: Sister Lily’s new magic, Asta in danger, Captains’ arrival, and more

Fans have wondered if Lucius Zogratis is capable of reviving his dead siblings, and Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers hint at an answer to this question. While the previous hint from BCinfo did come true, it was not what fans had expected.

Asta’s life seems to be in danger once again. While help does arrive in Black Clover chapter 335, it seems a bit too late. However, several predictions do come true, and readers get to see Noelle in action. Lucius explains his Soul Magic in more detail as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Clover chapter 335.

Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers suggest Beelzebub’s reappearance, Asta gets kidnapped once again

According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 335 is titled “Severance.” It begins with Asta characteristically refusing to give up. Lucius taunts him that he only has a few minutes to live. Noelle, Mimosa, and Nero rush to save Asta, but Sister Lily stops them using Spatial Magic. Lucius explains that it is Beelzebub’s power, which he purified and gave to Lily when he transformed her.

Lucius took control of all the Supreme Devils of the Underworld, followed by the lesser Devils as well. He plans to purify the powers of these Devils and incarnate them into the humans he transforms, creating beings with indestructible bodies and infinite wisdom. He calls these beings “Paladins,” and Sister Lily is the first of them. With their help, Lucius plans to rule the world as the greatest Wizard King.

Zues @Promithean10



#BCSpoilers Their reaction 🥲 I know asta isn’t dead just got teleport but I doubt they know that so for them he might be dead Their reaction 🥲 I know asta isn’t dead just got teleport but I doubt they know that so for them he might be dead #BCSpoilers https://t.co/NkYaGIidej

As Noelle and others rush towards Asta, Sister Lily uses Spatial Mana Domination, which unravels Noelle’s magic upon entering it. Sister Lily thanks Lucius for making her able to do such magic. She assures everyone that Asta’s death will be for the greater good, and they will see the merit of Lucius’ plan soon enough. It’s unclear from Black Clover chapter 335 raw scans whether Lily teleports Asta or obliterates him, but Noelle’s horrified scream indicates that Asta is now beyond their reach.

At this point, the Captains arrive at the battlefield. William is horrified to see Lucius, whom he correctly identifies as Julius. Yami replies that while this stranger’s magic and Ki are completely different, his face and stature confirm that this is the former Wizard King. The transcript declares that it will be Judgment Day in seven days.

Speculations

Sister Lily seems to have complete access to Beelzebub’s magic on a level almost on par with Zenon. Her mana is currently superior to Noelle, given that the latter’s magic could not hold up to the Spatial Mana Domination. Noelle could not use Mana Zone before the timeskip, and it is unclear if she can do so now. Conversely, Noelle does not seem to have access to Undine at the moment.

The captain’s reaction to Lucius was as predicted, with William and Yami being the most affected. Being the one who taught Asta to use Ki, Yami will be able to read Lucius more thoroughly than his student. However, it does not seem like Lucius is looking forward to fight the captains, and the last few pages imply that he and Lily are on their way to wherever they transported Asta.

However, Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers make it clear that Lucius is currently in control of nearly all of the Devils. This implies that he has innumerable magic attributes at his disposal. The captains are strong on their own, and should Lucius transform any of them, they can become frightening adversaries.

While it is unlikely that Asta will die at Sister Lily’s hand, Black Clover chapter 335 raw scans are unclear on this issue. A more plausible interpretation would be that Sister Lily uses her Spatial Magic to send Asta somewhere else where Lucius can make better use of Anti-Magic. Hopefully, the official translation will clarify Asta’s current status.

