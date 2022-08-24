Black Clover Chapter 335: Release date, what to expect, and more

With the shocking developments made in the previous issue, fans of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit series are clamoring for information on Black Clover Chapter 335. The latest issue saw Asta and Lucius begin their fight in earnest, with the two seemingly locked in a stalemate in terms of their Magic Attributes’ effectiveness on the other.

The issue’s final page saw Lucius launch a physical attack on Asta, which seems to have incapacitated the young Magic Knight, even if only for the time being. Now, fans are eager to see how Black Clover Chapter 335 will continue from this shocking development.

While no spoiler information for the upcoming issue is currently available, fans do have a confirmed release date and time and plenty to speculate on while waiting for spoilers.

Follow along as this article breaks down all currently available Black Clover Chapter 335 release information and speculates on what to expect in the upcoming issue.

Release date and time, where to read

Although a lack of spoiler information for Black Clover Chapter 335 can be frustrating, fans will no doubt receive that information before the chapter’s official release. In the meantime, fans thankfully have a confirmed official release date for the issue and plenty to speculate on while waiting.

The issue is set to release on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for most international readers. Some will be able to read it early in the morning on Monday, August 29, 2022. Fans can read the issue via either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former is a free service that lets fans view the first and latest three issues of a series, while the latter is a paid subscription service that gives users access to a series in its entirety. The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (August 28)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (August 28)

British Time: 4PM BST (August 28)

European Time: 5PM CEST (August 28)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (August 28)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (August 28)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (August 29)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (August 29)

What to expect (speculative)

Without a doubt, the number one thing fans can expect in Black Clover Chapter 335 is the continued presence of Lucius Zogratis. There are too many unanswered questions surrounding his actions right now, especially with the apparent Angelification of Sister Lily in the previous issue.

Fans can also count on Asta being present in the upcoming issue, even if it’s only to show his reaction to Sister Lily’s transformation and the attack from Lucius. He is, after all, the series’ protagonist, and Tabata will likely want to let fans know what his current thoughts are following the start of his fight with Lucius.

There’s also the presence of Noelle, Secre, Mimosa, and the various other Captains and Magic Knights at Asta’s promotion ceremony. It’s unlikely that these players will stick on the sidelines for much longer, with the bystanders potentially engaging the former Wizard King in the upcoming issue.

One player that fans can particularly count on entering the fray is Captain Yami Sukehiro, who has been occupied in the bathroom since shortly before Lucius’ arrival. Having the ability to sense Ki, he’s likely been able to sense the presence of his former friend’s body since it arrived, even if Lucius is in control.

Even Asta, upon initially meeting Lucius, mistook him for Julius at first, likely due to his ability to read Ki (although this isn’t explicitly said). If even he could detect traces of the former Wizard King, there’s little to no doubt Yami has already sensed it.

While these events are certainly some of the more likely to take place in Black Clover Chapter 335, all of this is still speculation, unfortunately. As a result, fans will have to wait for Black Clover Chapter 335’s spoiler information later this week for reliable information about the issue’s events.

