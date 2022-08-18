Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers make Lucius Zogratis the strongest in the series

Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers were finally released on Tuesday night, much to the joy of fans everywhere, even if they bring some upsetting news. It seems that Sister Lily has now become a casualty of war, being transformed into some sort of angelic demon by Lucius Zogratis himself in Black Clover Chapter 334.

The Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers also peg Lucius’ magic as Soul Magic, which many fans have previously theorized when discussing the Zogratis siblings as a magical unit. While the exact nature of his Soul Magic is still being debated, many leakers and fans widely agree that even the roughest translations identify it in that realm.

However, one of the most startling aspects of Black Clover Chapter 334 could be that Lucius Zogratis is the strongest character in author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s series.

Follow along as this article breaks down why the latest Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers make him out to be that powerful.

Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers reveal unforeseen abilities and almighty power from Lucius Zogratis

What the spoilers show

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron

"Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit". #BCSpoilers Lucius magic is 「霊魂魔法」"soul magic"."Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit". #BCSpoilers Lucius magic is 「霊魂魔法」"soul magic"."Soul" is usually referred to as "tamashii" (the "soul" that forms your existence as bound to your body) but the "soul" in his magic attribute is "reikon" (more like the core part of a human as in "spirit".

As aforementioned, Black Clover Chapter 334 spoilers were released on Wednesday night via reputable series leaker and Twitter user @nite_baron. Their information has proven to be incredibly reputable and trustworthy in the past, giving fans no reason to doubt the legitimacy of their current claims.

The spoilers see Lucius Zogratis making his first offensive moves in his crusade against Asta, beginning with turning Sister Lily into some kind of angelic demon or devil. This is quickly followed by a slash across Asta’s chest, which seemingly debilitates him enough to send him careening down to the streets of the Clover Kingdom capital.

Easily the most startling aspect of these spoilers is that Asta's anti-magic abilities were seemingly invalidated when Lucius began getting serious about their fight. This is incredibly disturbing, as it would mean the young Magic Knight has no means of fighting back against Julius’ other half.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron Lucius cannot change Asta's soul, even when he touches him. It seems Asta is his only natural enemy in the world. #BCSpoilers

However, there is also the fact that Lucius himself seems to admit that his Soul Magic doesn't work on Asta. It appears that, even when touching the young boy, the enigmatic individual cannot use his magic in any way. This would almost suggest that the two types of magic are at direct odds with one another, allowing neither to use their abilities to their full potential.

Fans had previously and often theorized that Asta's anti-magic made him the strongest in the series' world, with no matchups to worry about in terms of magic attributes. However, if Lucius is impervious to his anti-magic, there's an argument for that title now going to the one who hopes to be the Final Wizard King.

The flip side is that Lucius' Soul Magic also seemingly cannot work on Asta, even when he's touching the young boy. With the two at a stalemate, it is somewhat difficult to identify who is the stronger of the two overall. However, considering Lucius has Soul Magic, Time Magic, and whatever Julius' natural attribute is at his disposal, he likely gets the edge here.

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron #BCSpoilers "Nothing in nature can resist time. However, anti-magic could be the natural enemy of this invincible magic." -narrator

Eventually, and most likely, Asta will be able to use his anti-magic on Lucius with significant effect. Simultaneously, however, the evil half of the Wizard King's twin souls will eventually learn how to bypass whatever obstacle limits his Soul Magic's effectiveness. Though no one can say who'll win in the end, it's clear to most that Lucius Zogratis has the current upper hand.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

