Black Clover chapter 334 (initial spoilers): Cryptic hints regarding Sister Lily comes true

Despite the lack of regular leakers this week, a few lines of text spoilers regarding Sister Lily from Black Clover chapter 334 have been posted on Twitter and discord. They are from the same leaker who posted the abstruse hint a day before. Today’s spoilers confirm the conclusion that most fans drew from the said hint.

This week, Black Clover chapter 334 went through a spoiler mishap due to the reputed leaker Pepito (@GoatPepito on Twitter) suffering a temporary ban. Readers have been assured that regular text spoilers will follow shortly. In the meantime, fans have turned to theory crafting regarding the newly revealed information on Sister Lily and Asta.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 334.

New spoilers suggest that Black Clover chapter 334 continues with Lucius vs Asta with a focus on Sister Lily

In the previous chapter, Lucius explained his plan to Asta and proceeded to eradicate him, stating that he considered the boy and his Anti-Magic as the only flaw in a perfect world. Upon learning that Julius was relatively innocent, Asta tore through Lucius’ Time-Spell. He vowed to defeat Lucius and avenge the Wizard King.

Black Clover chapter 334 text spoilers

- The fight between Asta and Julius continues.



- While Julius was fighting, he make Lily as a demon.



According to the spoilers, Black Clover chapter 334 is titled “Fragile Souls.” In the earlier post, the leaker hinted that there might be a connection between Sister Lily Aquaria and the Devils. The new spoilers state that the battle between Lucius and Asta continues. In the middle of this fight, the Eldest Zogratis brother turned Sister Lily into a Devil with two wings. According to the leaker, the chapter ends with Lucius cutting Asta’s chest open.

Speculations

From the title of Black Clover chapter 334, it can be assumed that some form of soul shifting or manipulation must be involved in turning Sister Lily into a full-fledged Devil. Readers theorized before that Lucius’s true magic was Soul Magic while Julius was the one with Time Magic.

The word “turned” is very important in the Black Clover chapter 334 spoilers. If Sister Lily turns into a Devil by herself, then readers will have to rethink everything about her character. It would be a deception nearly as perfect as Lucius’ own. However, if Lucius turns her into a Devil, then two possibilities present themselves:

1) Lucius can modify souls to turn someone into a Devil, although it is unknown whether this is his innate magical ability or the result of consuming Lucifero’s heart.

Or,

2) Lucius gets another Devil to possess Sister Lily, turning her into an unwilling Devil host. The said Devil could be Adrammelech, considering they were Lucius’ associates and have been absent so far in the post-timeskip saga.

He confessed to Lily one last time, and got rejected.



He saw his idol call him the flaw of the world.



He saw lily turn into a devil



And he got his chest split open



Worst day ever



Lucius likely cuts open Asta’s chest in the heat of the fight. However, given what is known about the eldest Zogratis brother, it is equally possible that he has a plan behind every action. This implies that he cuts Asta’s chest open due to prior design, the purpose of which is likely to get to the boy’s heart.

Final Thoughts

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ If Lucius can turn Sister Lily into a demon so casually then I can only imagine what he can do with Yami later. #BCSpoilers If Lucius can turn Sister Lily into a demon so casually then I can only imagine what he can do with Yami later. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/sFPdBpaGP0

Sister Lily turning into a Devil would impact Asta the most since she is someone he has known all his life and holds in high respect. However, considering the way he easily forgives those who betray him, as seen from the case with the Wizard King, and tries to save as many people as he can, Asta is likely to try and save Sister Lily regardless of whether or not she turned into a Devil out of her own volition.

It is hard to tell whether Lucius plans to devour Asta's heart, but the possibility cannot be discarded. Readers can only wait for additional spoilers from Black Clover chapter 334 to drop later this week.

