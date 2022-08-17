Black Clover Chapter 334: Twitter in a frenzy after leaker drops cryptic hints

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 334 will be released soon, but leakers on Twitter have continued their work, providing fans with cryptic hints that could change the course of Black Clover forever. Many of these speculations center on Sister Lily, who could be a demon host and Lucius Zogratis's ally.

The hints caught the community off guard, and Twitter was in shambles. Speculation never stops in the Black Clover community, as fans have grown accustomed to frequent and accurate spoiler drops ever since the animanga gained popularity.

Follow along as this article debunks the rumours and speculation surrounding the recent cryptic hints left to fans by leakers on Twitter.

Speculations and rumours surrounding Black Clover Chapter 334 arise on Twitter thanks to cryptic hints

Sister Lily's secrets

Anyone familiar with Jewish folklore will recognize the name "Lily" as a variant of "Lilith" or, in some cultures, "Lylyth." Fans who are not aware of this mythical she-demon may not get the reference, but her name could be regarded as a fine example of foreshadowing. All of these references only apply if the leaks are, in fact, legit.

Ever since the beginning of the demon arc, Yuki Tabata, the esteemed mangaka of Black Clover, seems to be inspired by Biblical and Jewish lore. Demons are named after mythological references in the series, and fans seemed to take immediate notice of this pattern. Hence, some fans deduced the demonic abilities of Sister Lily a bit early on.

Almighty Piccolo😤🥶 @RewindStraight #BCSpoilers Aye man if Sister Lily ends up being a devil my trust issues gonna be through the roof Aye man if Sister Lily ends up being a devil my trust issues gonna be through the roof😂 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/ffzOXQIuTe

The emotional connection Asta has with Sister Lily will probably be shattered, and he will have to prove his maturity by acting unfazed throughout the situation. Fans are eagerly anticipating confirmation regarding these speculations as Black Clover Chapter 334 isn't far from its official release. They will have to wait till August 21 to verify the rumours for themselves.

Other speculations regarding Black Clover Chapter 334

NOTcHoSeN @ICANT_DO_THIS_ #BCSpoilers I think spoiler account is talking more about sister lily being turned into a devil and her soul being manipulated akin to what happened with lolpechika in spade. Especially with the title “Fragile souls”. #BCSpoilers I think spoiler account is talking more about sister lily being turned into a devil and her soul being manipulated akin to what happened with lolpechika in spade. Especially with the title “Fragile souls”. https://t.co/qfDXKWUxH2

Black Clover chapter 333 left fans in awe as Asta challenged Lucius head-on, so it's obvious that fans would expect intense action in Black Clover chapter 334. Speculations regarding the fight have divided the community. While some believe that Asta doesn't have a chance against Lucius, others admire his courage and determination to stand up to his evil schemes.

Fans have also started anticipating the significance of the unique chapter name given to Black Clover chapter 334. It's titled Fragile Souls and many think it refers to the current state of Sister Lily and how her soul could've been manipulated.

Fans' reactions to the leaks

As previously stated, the Black Clover community was caught off guard following the leaks and Twitter was in chaos. A few tweets read as follows:

🏴‍☠️ Mat @ Enji Simp 🔞 GAY PIRATES 🏴‍☠️ @little_bird1402 I just saw the Black Clover leaks and I'm,, I just saw the Black Clover leaks and I'm,, 😱😭

Final Thoughts

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_ Imagine confessing/proposing to your lifelong crush, getting rejected, then getting into a losing fight and immediately after you see your crush betray you. All in the span of just a minute. This actually might be the worst day in Asta’s life. #BCSpoilers Imagine confessing/proposing to your lifelong crush, getting rejected, then getting into a losing fight and immediately after you see your crush betray you. All in the span of just a minute. This actually might be the worst day in Asta’s life. #BCSpoilers

Twitter is buzzing with anticipation and discourse as more information on Black Clover Chapter 334 is expected to be released in the coming days. Asta's journey as a Magic Knight appears to be fraught with betrayals.

Asta's idol, Julius, the beloved Wizard King, betrayed the former and his kingdom in the most recent issue of the manga, and now Asta could face the bitter taste of betrayal again at the hands of Sister Lily.

Although Sister Lily's soul may have been manipulated, Asta's reaction to the situation when everything is revealed to him would be a scene to behold.

