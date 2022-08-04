Twitter bursts with excitement over Asta, Lucius and Julius after Black Clover Chapter 333 is leaked

Initial spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 333 have been released, bringing with them details of what seems to be an incredibly exciting chapter. Fans will finally begin to learn the origins of Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono, and the relationship they share.

Furthermore, fans will allegedly see Asta attempt to fight his former friend turned enemy in the final pages of Black Clover Chapter 333. While he’ll most likely lose this initial matchup, the bout will be a nice way of seeing exactly how powerful Lucius Zogratis is, especially against Asta’s anti-magic abilities.

Follow along as this article breaks down Twitter’s reaction to these exciting Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers.

Fans react with excitement, speculation, and more to the latest Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers

Fan reaction

As mentioned above, fans have been incredibly excited about Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers since they were released early Wednesday morning. The issue seems to finally give fans some background information on Julius Novachrono, Lucius Zogratis, and the relationship the two have, as well as setting up Asta versus Lucius in the next chapter.

Oblivious @oblivibum #BCSpoilers Tabata snapped with this panel oh my GOD Julius really was a good guy Tabata snapped with this panel oh my GOD Julius really was a good guy 😭 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/UkCqGTusj7

Fans are primarily fawning over Julius Novachrono, mainly for the explanation given in the issue regarding his purpose and goal in life. Apparently, his function as the other half of Lucius Zogratis was to travel the world and understand discrimination, hatred, sadness, and other negative human emotions and actions.

Black Lore @BlackLore1



I just fell to my knees at Walmart.

Peak dialogue.

#BCspoilers Julius mission was to understand hatred, sadness and discrimination.

On the other hand, many are discussing Lucius’ past actions in a new light, such as the manipulation of his younger brother Zenon to force him to become a devil host. With the true sinister intentions of Lucius Zogratis revealed, fans have begun looking at the entire Zogratis family and their history in a new light.

Oblivious @oblivibum

Patri after finding out Lucius has 2 souls in one body #BCSpoilers Patri after finding out Lucius has 2 souls in one body #BCSpoilers https://t.co/8VXpFbwCan

As is typical with anime fandoms, many are celebrating the spoilers’ release by making memes referencing past events in the series. One such post hilariously sees a user referencing Patolli being the original character in the series to have two souls in one body. Another references Asta’s simplemindedness and his likely confusion at Lucius’ speech towards him.

Simon ³ @Nachtconss #BCSpoilers



Asta wondering what the fuck lucius is talking about Asta wondering what the fuck lucius is talking about #BCSpoilers Asta wondering what the fuck lucius is talking about https://t.co/CY6eZ0DXUL

Regardless of how it’s shown, a vast majority of the series’ fandom is extremely excited and pleased with the latest Black Clover Chapter 333 leaks. Author and illustrator Yuki Tabata has certainly come back in a strong way to start his series’ final arc, with nearly every issue since its return being highly rated by fans.

Oblivious @oblivibum I just realized Lucius literally destroyed his little brother's entire life, made him kill his best friend, and had him packed without moving an inch just to get his magic. If this isn't pure evil I don't know what is #BCSpoilers I just realized Lucius literally destroyed his little brother's entire life, made him kill his best friend, and had him packed without moving an inch just to get his magic. If this isn't pure evil I don't know what is #BCSpoilers https://t.co/qL8QM4xmJ0

On the subject of Tabata, fans have also praised his artwork in the upcoming issue, specifically, with one particular panel of Julius seemingly resonating with many fans. His overall artwork in the issues since returning from hiatus has been stellar, with some fans also pointing out a slight style change in certain details.

Oblivious @oblivibum The fact that we're about to see the villain who's been scheming for over 300 chapters finally make a move against Asta makes me unbelievably excited for the upcoming chapter #BCSpoilers The fact that we're about to see the villain who's been scheming for over 300 chapters finally make a move against Asta makes me unbelievably excited for the upcoming chapter #BCSpoilers https://t.co/kWRoNIiYNb

Overall, fans are incredibly excited over the release of Black Clover Chapter 333 and its spoilers. The series’ final arc, while upsetting to many at first, has delivered in its first two issues to start. The real challenge, however, will be Tabata maintaining this quality and excellence throughout the entirety of what remains.

