Asta's evolution in Black Clover Chapter 332 after time-skip is one of the best so far 

With the release of Black Clover Chapter 332, Yuki Tabata’s smash-hit manga series reached the conclusion of its second time-skip in preparation for its final arc. While only the first post-time-skip issue has been released so far, a change within central protagonist, Asta, has become abundantly clear in the 15 months since his fight with Lucifero.

With the strength of body and character, Asta has clearly changed for the better during the time-skip, which concludes in Black Clover Chapter 332. Fans can only expect these changes to become more pronounced as the series continues through its final arc, further emphasizing the uniqueness of Asta’s evolution.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Asta’s evolution in Black Clover Chapter 332 after the time-skip is one of the best so far.

Asta’s new attitude and accomplishments in Black Clover Chapter 332 mark significant turning point for the series’ protagonist

Why Asta’s evolution is so good

As aforementioned, with Black Clover Chapter 332 release, the manga series recently returned from a hiatus, bringing some noticeable developments to the protagonist, Asta. One of Tabata's most exciting choices was to address Asta's obsession with Sister Lily, with the author clearly intending to end this facet of the character in the latest issue.

The chapter sees Asta reintroduced as a Senior Magic Knight, only below Grand Magic Knight's ranks and the Wizard King's pinnacle. Combined with Fuegoleon’s recognition of his skills and merit, it becomes apparent that Asta has been working hard in the 15 months following Lucifero’s defeat.

Even more intriguing is how he seems to have matured as a person. Now 18, he approaches Sister Lily and says he plans to propose to her one last time. Unsurprisingly, she rejects him, but what is surprising is how Asta maturely accepts this rejection for the final time before promising her that he will become the Wizard King.

Asta @HerowithnoMagic Asta is now officially a Senior Magic Knight which means Asta is now the Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls #BlackClover #BlackClover 332 #BlackClover spoilers #Asta Asta is now officially a Senior Magic Knight which means Asta is now the Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls #BlackClover #BlackClover332 #BlackCloverspoilers #Asta

Fans have taken this course of action incredibly well, with many applauding Tabata for deliberately going out of his way to show the fans that Asta has matured well. Even more impressive is that this is done in a shonen series, where such massive developments in character are few and far between, especially when compared to female cast members.

Though it is quite late in the story, it is a fascinating direction for the author to take on Asta's character, which also emphasizes that Tabata is indeed listening to the fans. Many have disliked the Sister Lily gag ever since it was introduced, feeling it added almost nothing to Asta’s character. Simultaneously, Tabata was able to please fans while also elevating his protagonist to greater heights.

While Asta has grown as a person and fighter several times throughout the series, the development he receives in Black Clover Chapter 332 is the best in the series. It is also arguably one of the best moments in the manga as it upgrades his character to something which fans are yet to see. While he has certainly grown as a person prior to this, the latest development is extraordinary in every sense of the word.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far