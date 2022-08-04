Black Clover spoilers hint that the Wizard King may have been a good guy

Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers were released earlier this week, bringing with them some exciting backstory on the relationship between Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono. It seems that Julius was never a false identity, instead being one of the two souls dwelling within one body.

With this latest Black Clover information in mind, fans have now begun debating whether Julius was a hero or a villain for this entire time period. While certain stylistic choices and sections of dialogue from Black Clover Chapter 333 would seemingly paint him as the former, fans are still debating this choice in a manner reminiscent of the William Vangeance/Patolli reveal days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly why the Black Clover spoilers seemingly confirm the former Wizard King to be a good guy.

Black Clover author/illustrator Yuki Tabata’s writing, artistic choices suggest Julius' heroic status

Why Julius is a good guy

PrathS 𒉭 @Black_Savi #BCSpoilers



I am glad, I am really glad that he's not a personality but a pure soul.... I was almost on the way to hate him my goat Julius Novachrono I am glad, I am really glad that he's not a personality but a pure soul.... I was almost on the way to hate himmy goat Julius Novachrono #BCSpoilers I am glad, I am really glad that he's not a personality but a pure soul.... I was almost on the way to hate him 😭😭 my goat Julius Novachrono https://t.co/Wut9t9E3TL

As previously stated, the recently released Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers have provided fans with an explanation for Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono's relationship. While fans are debating whether or not Julius Novachrono was truly a hero in the story, there are some clear stylistic artwork and dialogue choices from Yuki Tabata which indicate as such.

🅿️rince_ @princerequiem7 #BCSpoilers

It is genuinely crazy that Lucius wanted Julius or probably himself to understand sadness, hatred and discrimination in order to gain true peace. I feel like it's the Biblical allusion of how Jesus came to understand the pain of humans and then die for us. It is genuinely crazy that Lucius wanted Julius or probably himself to understand sadness, hatred and discrimination in order to gain true peace. I feel like it's the Biblical allusion of how Jesus came to understand the pain of humans and then die for us. #BCSpoilersIt is genuinely crazy that Lucius wanted Julius or probably himself to understand sadness, hatred and discrimination in order to gain true peace. I feel like it's the Biblical allusion of how Jesus came to understand the pain of humans and then die for us.

One key example is the dialogue from Julius Novachrono in the issue, in which he explains that he truly wanted to travel the world to understand discrimination, sadness, and hatred. It’s currently unknown whether this was to Lucius Zogratis’ ends or not, but many fans seem to believe that this was Julius truly doing what he wished to do.

Black Lore @BlackLore1



I just fell to my knees at Walmart.

Peak dialogue.

#BCspoilers Julius mission was to understand hatred, sadness and discrimination.I just fell to my knees at Walmart.Peak dialogue. Julius mission was to understand hatred, sadness and discrimination.I just fell to my knees at Walmart.Peak dialogue.#BCspoilers https://t.co/kTP9C0Cn1t

Furthermore, some fans may be forgetting that Julius did one day seek to build a kingdom and a world without discrimination, sadness, or hatred in it. This is a goal of his which has been present and consistent since his earliest introductions in the series. It’s entirely possible that this truly was both Julius’ and Lucius’ goal, with the only difference being how it’s achieved.

There are also two key panels which clearly distinguish Lucius Zogratis and Julius Novachrono from one another in a characterization sense. The scene sees Julius and Lucius talking to one another, with the former being drawn over a white background with a somewhat scared face. The latter, meanwhile, is drawn on a black background with a very sinister and intent expression.

This is clearly a deliberate choice by Tabata in the way he’s portraying these two characters. In general, white and black are two colors almost constantly associated with good and evil, respectively, across fiction. The manga medium especially utilizes these tropes, thanks to its inherent black and white format as a comic-style medium.

VicReviews #BCMovie2023 @vic_reviews



No se sabe, hay mas posibilidades. El misterio de Lucius, no para de crecer y crecer. ¡Mucho hype! nite・BCSpoilers @nite_baronX

"The one Asta & co. need to surpass is the current Wizard King, Julius, who's transformed (changed appearance)?! It seems he was behind the Spade Kingdom battle...?" [behind = operating from behind the scenes] Extra #BlackClover page from Weekly Shonen Jump:"The one Asta & co. need to surpass is the current Wizard King, Julius, who's transformed (changed appearance)?! It seems he was behind the Spade Kingdom battle...?" [behind = operating from behind the scenes] Extra #BlackClover page from Weekly Shonen Jump:"The one Asta & co. need to surpass is the current Wizard King, Julius, who's transformed (changed appearance)?! It seems he was behind the Spade Kingdom battle...?" [behind = operating from behind the scenes] https://t.co/ANAFY5oD9N Justo en este momento (Black Clover 331) es cuando la cosa cambia. Julius intenta hablar con Damnatio pero "algo" ocurre... ¿Será que Julius es un "hechizo" y se "acabó el tiempo"?No se sabe, hay mas posibilidades. El misterio de Lucius, no para de crecer y crecer. ¡Mucho hype! twitter.com/nite_baronX/st… Justo en este momento (Black Clover 331) es cuando la cosa cambia. Julius intenta hablar con Damnatio pero "algo" ocurre... ¿Será que Julius es un "hechizo" y se "acabó el tiempo"?No se sabe, hay mas posibilidades. El misterio de Lucius, no para de crecer y crecer. ¡Mucho hype! twitter.com/nite_baronX/st… https://t.co/DL24JyQDA0

Finally, although not from the spoilers for the latest issue, fans may be forgetting that in Black Clover Chapter 331, Julius attempts to warn Damnatio while he’s still in control of his body. Although the attempt is unsuccessful, it does prove that Julius is his own distinct personality with a unique set of values and morals, emphasized by his attempt to save his friend here.

Overall, Black Clover Chapter 333 spoilers as well as previously known information would seemingly suggest Julius Novachrono is still a hero in the series. While unconfirmed as of now, fans will likely receive a definitive, undisputed answer to this question before the series finishes its final arc.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, and film news, as 2022 progresses.

