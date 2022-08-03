Black Clover chapter 333 spoilers: Asta takes a stand against Lucius, the two sides of the wizard king revealed

Spoilers for Black Clover's Chapter 333 are finally here as it gets closer to the release date of its upcoming issue. Leakers on Twitter including, @nite_baron has revealed that the issue would be called "The Saviour and the Flaw of the World," and for a good reason.

Black Clover chapter 333 spoilers start things off with a flashback where Lucius is back with his siblings in the Spade kingdom and then proceeds to observe some broken tablets, supposedly at a temple. Things escalated quickly from there.

Lucius revealed his plans for the world in this chapter, and it will be an exciting read once it drops.

Black Clover Chapter 333 reveals Lucius's plan and sees Asta preparing to surpass the Wizard King

Initial spoilers

nana



Tabata love to tricked us ONCE AGAIN, IM DONE BUT REALLY THIS IS SAME AS EVERYONE EXPECTED BUT STILL

Thanks to the reputed leaker, @nite_baron, fans can get a glimpse of what Yuki Tabata plans for Lucius and Asta. Lucius has been hiding under the facade of Julius for a long time, and it has finally been revealed that just like Patri and William, Julius and Lucius are two souls in the same body.

They also seem to have a similar relationship to Patri and William as they have an inner conversation where Lucius states that he has seen the future and strives to attain true peace in the world, while Julius isn't too keen on the idea.

Lucius also revealed that Julius is the closest person to him, for obvious reasons, and is disappointed that Julius disapproves of his plans. Lucius firmly believes that he is the key to true peace in the world.

In the following scene, Lucius reveals his identity to Asta and claims that the Wizard King he knows and respects is dead. Lucius continues after casting a potent time-freezing spell where only he and Asta can move and talk while the world stays stuck. Lucius explained that Julius was on a mission for the sake of his ideals, and to understand negativity and emotions like hatred and sadness for the sake of "true peace."

ASTA'S BLACK FORM IS SO EVOLVED THAT HE HAS 2 WINGS, 2 MARKS ON THE FACE, A TAIL AND 4 HORNS RIGHT AWAY WITHOUT DEVIL UNION

Things have taken an exciting turn here as Lucius also claims to have taken Lucifero in, and Asta seems visibly confused and lost for words. Lucius takes things in a different direction right after and explains how he plans to wipe humanity off the face of the world and rebuild it with the magic of his siblings. He believes that by doing so, humans will finally be free from suffering and treat each other equally and respectfully. In his vision, he would rule all of humanity as the last Wizard King.

While Asta is trying his best to comprehend the situation, Lucius also mentions that he regards Asta as "the flaw in this world" as he is born without any magical prowess.

Asta has had enough of Lucius's monologue and exclaims that the Wizard King, his idol, wouldn't give up so easily and is not dead.

Chapter 333 of Black Clover ends with an amazing panel where Asta claims that he plans to surpass the Wizard King right there.

Final Thoughts

Devil



Tabata on fire with Lucius



Lucius can become the best antagonist of Black Clover unless something disastrous happens with his character, he has everything, presence, good dialogues, good ideals, etc. Tabata on fire with Lucius

Fans have already started speculating about the events of chapter 334. As chapter 333 seems to be as eventful as it can possibly get, this duel between Asta and Lucius has to be one of the most exciting fights in Black Clover.

However, some fans have been pointing out the similarities between William and Julius's characters in the story, and are calling it repetitive and predictable. While this is true to some extent, Black Clover has come very far along in its story, and it will be incredibly exciting to see Lucius and Asta take the story forward with their conversation.

