Black Clover: 7 reasons why you should definitely read the manga

Along with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, the Black Clover manga has been one of Shueisha's new-generation lineup's brightest stars. Whereas each of the former twos' anime adaptations follow the seasonal anime structure, Black Clover’s anime instead opted for a weekly release schedule.

As a result, the animation quality was worse than that of Black Clover's new-gen counterparts. Furthermore, due to the anime still catching up to the source material, makers had to stop airing it on a regular basis, which disappointed many anime-only viewers.

Here are 7 reasons why Black Clover fans should definitely read the manga, rather than waiting for the anime to return.

Black Clover fans should switch to manga for many valid reasons

1) More material

As mentioned above, the Black Clover manga has much more material than what has been adapted so far in the anime. As of this writing, the manga is roughly 60 chapters ahead of what the anime has adapted, and those 60 chapters are incredibly significant.

They cover the rest of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, mainly showcasing the raid itself, as well as one of the series’ greatest twists yet. For this reason alone, anime-only viewers should consider switching to the manga.

2) Consistent, weekly releases

The hiatus chart for the series (Image via r/HiatusChart)

Prior to the series’ most recent hiatus to prepare for its final arc, the Black Clover manga was incredibly consistent in sticking to its regular weekly release schedule. The series has very rarely taken long-term hiatuses, with even those considered “long term” lasting roughly a month.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, the anime has been on pause for nearly a year. Filler episodes were frequently incorporated into weekly releases to buy time for the source material.

3) Story as author originally envisioned it

As with any manga, one of the major benefits of reading Black Clover is getting to experience the story as the series author originally envisioned it. In this case, fans can experience author Yuki Tabata’s version of the story exactly how he wanted it to be consumed.

Anime adaptations will often cut parts of the manga out, while extending others or adding anime-only scenes, which lie on the border between filler and canon. Reading the manga gives viewers significantly better results in terms of plot integrity.

4) Better fight quality

Black Clover’s animation studio, Studio Pierrot, is known for their work on other legendary series, such as Naruto and YuYu Hakusho. However, Studio Pierrot is also known for some interesting animation choices and styles, with some frames being downright awful.

Unfortunately, once Yuki Tabata's manga was adapted by the animation studio, it was not spared from these unfortunate events. As a result, the manga's combat quality is generally better, with considerably more detail and care put into each panel rather than some frames being skipped.

5) No filler

One of the best parts of reading any manga is having no filler to get through, and Yuki Tabata’s work is no exception. The anime adaptation of his hit series, unfortunately, has a good amount of filler episodes, with a rate of 10% for pure filler and much higher for anime-only and mixed canon/filler episodes.

This is a problem with most anime adaptations, but Studio Pierrot’s filler rate in their adaptation of the series is considerably high for a 170 episode weekly anime.

6) Better community

The manga community for Yuki Tabata's smash-hit is, like with most series, far more welcoming and tolerant than the anime community. The former has devoted themselves to looking at the series in a new way, even revoking some of their previous objections, especially in light of the series' current twist.

The anime community, on the other hand, is primarily concerned with pacing, animation quality, and other issues specific to their preferred manner of consumption. Anime communities are, on average, significantly more volatile and nasty than their manga counterparts as well.

7) Less time-consuming

The anime's pacing can put even the most excited fans to sleep (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, one of the biggest reasons why Black Clover anime consumers should switch to manga has to do with how much less time-consuming it is. While a normal episode lasts about 23 minutes, a typical chapter of the series may be read in half that time with exceptional attention to detail.

With less filler, better general quality, and less time to consume the material, switching to the Black Clover manga should the go to option for any fan of the series.

