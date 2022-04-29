10 most popular Black Clover waifus

One of Black Clover’s many strengths, even regarded as such amongst the series’ detractors, is its portrayal of women. Almost every female character in the series is written incredibly well, a testament to the depth each of Black Clover’s women are given.

As a result, the series' women are incredibly popular as waifus, both within the series’ fanbase and outside of it. For looks, personality, strength, and accolades, Black Clover’s women seem to always draw the love of fans.

Here are the ten most popular Black Clover waifus, ranked in no particular order.

Black Clover’s most popular waifus showcase series’ range of female characters

1) Noelle Silva

Noelle as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The lead female star of the Black Bulls, Noelle Silva is undoubtedly one of the most popular Black Clover waifus. She’s one of the strongest characters in the series, and is respected by all of her peers.

Her true attraction comes in her personality and growth, however. She learns to trust herself and her friends throughout Black Clover, while also learning to move past class statuses such as noble and peasant. This journey alone makes Noelle one of Black Clover’s most popular waifus.

2) Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being less conventionally attractive than other Black Clover women on this list, Mereoleona Vermillion is undoubtedly one of the series’ most popular waifus. Her strength is particularly what attracts fans to her, and she is arguably the strongest current character in the series.

Even beyond this, her personality and mannerisms are also very endearing. She loves to fight and become stronger, as well as helping other people get stronger and achieve their goals. These qualities of her are incredibly attractive, emphasizing her popularity amongst fans.

3) Mimosa Vermillion

Mimosa as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mimosa’s innocent, helpful attitude has been a constant throughout the series since her introduction. While she may have a more feminine demeanor and appearance than others, she’s in no way a damsel in distress.

Even as a healer, she’s shown to be able and willing to fight in combat when the situation demands it. Her overall strengths, determination, and attitude are some of her most endearing and attractive qualities.

4) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charmy Pappitson, in her standard, dwarf form, isn’t the typical conventionally attractive anime girl. What endears fans to her, for the most part, is her love of food and sleep, which many fans can relate to.

Beyond that, she’s incredibly strong and capable in her own right, like many other Black Clover women. This is a trending theme amongst many of the series’ most popular waifus, with few, if any, characters in the series playing the damsel-in-distress role.

5) Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Viewers are drawn into Vanessa because of her outfits and demeanor, and also her party-heavy habits. Eventually, however, her backstory and strong personality serve as grounds for true love to be poured on by the fans.

The Witches’ Forest arc proved her to be a deep, complex character, with relatable emotions, worries, and failures. This successfully took the spotlight off of her fanservice attributes, rightfully giving fans something to appreciate with their heart rather than their eyes.

6) Charlotte Roselei

Charlotte as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charlotte Roselei’s main attraction for fans is her constant switching between being strong enough to not need a man, and falling head-over-heels for Yami Sukehiro. The range of emotions and personality is incredibly well done, showing that strong women can have a soft side, and vice versa.

Beyond this, her strength and accomplishments as a well-respected Magic Knight Squad Captain further endear her to fans. Without a doubt, the Blue Rose Captain is one of Black Clover’s most popular waifus.

7) Secre Swallowtail

Secre as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Secre Swallowtail’s personally undertaken mission throughout Black Clover is one of the most endearing aspects of her character. Like with nearly every other woman on this list, her convictions and personal dedication to her friends are some of her most attractive qualities.

Beyond this, her strengths and skills in combat despite having a primarily non-combative form of magic are incredibly impressive. She’s an invaluable member of the Black Bulls, and will likely continue to play such a role in the series’ upcoming final arc.

8) Lolopechka

Lolpechka as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite never being involved in combat throughout the series, Lolopechka’s convictions and personality instantly draw fans in. Her love for the Heart Kingdom she rules over is palpable, and such strong emotions resonate with fans on a deep level.

While combat can be an effective way to demonstrate one’s goals and devotions, Lolopechka proves this isn’t necessary to become popular amongst fans.

9) Acier Silva

Acier as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The mother of Noelle, Acier Silva’s brief appearances throughout the series have certainly resonated with fans. Combined with talk of her achievements amongst those currently alive in the series, Black Clover’s fans were instantly drawn to her.

The brief cameos she’s made in the series have proven her to be the exact double of Noelle, both in appearance and in combat. This only further endeared her to fans, who felt like they knew her through reading the journey of her daughter.

10) Lily Aquaria

Lily as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Finally, Sister Lily from Hage is one of Black Clover’s most popular waifus. Her hand in raising Asta and Yuno instantly made her a fan favorite, as did her constant handling of the former’s declarations of love.

Beyond this, her proficiency with magic in combat, as briefly seen during the series, was the icing on the cake for fans. Despite brief and few appearances throughout the series, she’s undoubtedly one of its most popular waifus.

