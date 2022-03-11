7 strongest Mana Method users in Black Clover

When relations between Black Clover's Clover and Heart Kingdoms began flourishing, a new type of magic called Mana Method was introduced.

Mana Method is a type of magic unique to the Heart Kingdom, where rune arrays are shaped from natural mana and then used to launch True Magic spells.

Although originally exclusive to the Heart Kingdom, many Clover Kingdom Magic Knights have learned to use Mana Method.

Follow along as this article breaks down the seven strongest Mana Method users in Black Clover, ranked in no particular order.

Black Bulls dominate Black Clover’s 7 strongest Mana Method users

1) Luck Voltia

As seen in his fight against Svenkin Gatard, Luck Voltia can use his Mana Method to boost his power to incredible heights.

While Luck was already one of Black Clover’s strongest fighters overall, his Mana Method powerup took him to a whole new level.

His Keraunos spell, which he used in the fight, essentially made him a bolt of lightning, boasting incredible offensive potential.

2) Charlotte Roselei

With Mana Method, Charlotte Roselei can tap into True Briar Magic, which allows her to use red roses unafflicted by her curse.

She can also still use her normal Briar Magic, which means she has both offensive and support capabilities in battle. Her Mana Method is shown to be incredibly powerful, especially offensively.

3) Gadja

Gaja was the first Mana Method user that fans saw in Black Clover. He proves just how powerful Mana Method can be when correctly used.

Gaja's speed and strength are truly exceptional. He is even able to summon magic that mimics nature itself.

Even after his introduction, Gadja continues to impress with his mastery of the Mana Method technique.

4) Charmy Pappitson

In the later stages of Black Clover, Charmy Pappitson is seen using Mana Method with both her Food and Cotton Magic techniques.

Combining these techniques with Mana Method allows Charmy to trap and cook an opponent as if she is in a kitchen. The latter enables her to generate and manipulate real cotton, which she uses in a variety of ways.

5) Noelle Silva

Even before learning Mana Method, Noelle Silva was one of the series' strongest female fighters. After learning the method, she was able to perform her spells using real water, further wearing down her enemies.

Overall, Mana Method provides a much-needed boost to her Water Magic, giving her spells much more force and power.

6) Rill Boismortier

Mana Method benefits Rill Boismortier’s Painting Magic a lot. It enhances both the scale and range of his magic techniques.

As seen throughout Black Clover, Rill's Painting Magic was incredibly powerful. Combined with Mana Method, his magic becomes even more potent in both offensive and support roles.

7) Secre Swallowtail

Secre Swallowtail’s Sealing Magic is one of the best support attributes seen in Black Clover so far. After learning to combine it with Mana Method, she’s now able to use her Sealing Magic even on devils.

This allows her to contribute more on the battlefield as she won't need to worry about her Sealing Magic being overpowered.

