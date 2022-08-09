Black Clover chapter 334: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

With Weekly Shonen Jump on break this week, Black Clover chapter 334 will be delayed alongside the rest of its serializations. As has been the trend in the past week, chapter 333 of the series has left readers on a cliff-hanger.

Rather than a tragedy, fans are left with the excitement of an upcoming fight and a closer look at the psyche of the former wizard king. Readers expect Tabata to pit Asta against Lucius Zogratis in the upcoming Black Clover chapter. However, a debate has arisen as to whether Noelle, Yuno, or both would interfere in this battle.

Black Clover chapter 334 is expected to elaborate upon Lucius Zogratis’ powers and Asta’s retaliation

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 333: Asta’s meeting with the Wizard King takes a bizarre turn! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3zvvoNH Black Clover, Ch. 333: Asta’s meeting with the Wizard King takes a bizarre turn! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3zvvoNH https://t.co/NNtzpp3o2z

According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 334 will be officially released online on Sunday, August 21, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, August 22

Black Clover chapter 334 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App.

Recap of chapter 333

Black Clover chapter 333, titled “The World’s Saviour and Its Flaw,” begins with Lucius recounting that he was born with two souls in his body, Lucius and Julius. While Julius was kinder and more considerate, Lucius was hell-bent on making the world an ideal place to govern as its ruler. They were talented enough to bind the time-devil, Astaroth, to them as they had a higher potential for Devil Magic.

Back in the present, Asta was confused that while Lucius appeared as the Wizard King, he was someone else. The eldest Zogratis sibling froze time around the capital, but it didn’t apply to Asta because of his Anti-Magic. After revealing his plans of bringing world peace, Lucius called Anti-Magic the “flaw of the world” and declared his intention to get rid of it.

Asta was shocked to know that Julius was gone after “having served his purpose”, which was getting to know this world and its sufferings. After being told that Lucius is more powerful than the previous wizard kind, Asta undid the Time-Spell, vowing to surpass the Wizard King and defeat the eldest Zogratis sibling.

What to expect from chapter 334?

Black Clover chapter 334 might give readers more clues on how the duality of souls works. Some fans have speculated that Julius’ true magic might have been Soul Magic. During a flashback of the capture of Astaroth, Lucius appeared in a wheelchair, which also needs clarification. Binding a devil of Astaroth’s powers likely cost a heavy toll from the dual-souled mage.

Another issue that needs resolution is Yuno’s whereabouts. With Asta and Lucius going head-to-head so early in the Final Act, the possibility of this being the ultimate battle decreases significantly. Hence, Yuno may not appear in this fight and may receive a mini-arc dedicated to himself later on.

Air (CR-Chainsaw Man) @natsu_fiyah WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT DID TABATA MEAN WHEN HE COMPARED HER TO THE WIZARD KING????? HE COOKING SOME GODLY SHIT FOR NOELLE! YUP! WAIT WAIT WAIT WHAT DID TABATA MEAN WHEN HE COMPARED HER TO THE WIZARD KING????? HE COOKING SOME GODLY SHIT FOR NOELLE! YUP! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/LfjpViwQUR

Noelle, on the other hand, is very much present at the scene. Despite her fight with Megicula and Vanica in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, she missed out on the final battle against Lucifero. With Tabata having attested to the fact that Noelle possesses a great amount of latent magic, she is more likely to come to Asta’s aid in Black Clover chapter 334 and show her growth in the battle against Lucius.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das