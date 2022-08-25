Black Clover chapter 335 spoilers: Reputed leaker hints that a Captain comes to Asta’s rescue

After the shocking revelations from the last issue, a vague hint from reputed leaker BCinfo (@BCSpoiler on Twitter) suggests that a fan-favorite captain may be returning in Black Clover chapter 335.

Asta was left in a terrible state after the attack from Lucius and Sister Lily’s heart-breaking transformation, but it appears that he won’t have to fight alone.

BCinfo also gave a hint of Sister Lily’s transformation last week by posting a couple of emojis. For Black Clover chapter 335 this week, he has posted a gif. It appears that in light of leaker Pepito’s disappearance, fans can expect such a hint on Wednesdays from now on.

Vague initial spoilers suggest that Captain Yami appears in Black Clover chapter 335

Today, BCinfo posted a gif of Captain Yami Sukehiro menacingly striding towards Asta during their first meeting at the Magic Knights Entrance Exam. This has led fans to believe that Yami will come to Asta’s rescue once again, and will join the fight against Lucious Zogratis in Black Clover chapter 335.

In the last chapter, Lucius revealed that his true magic was Soul Magic and transformed himself and his Sister Lily into seraphic beings whom he called “humanity’s true form.” He slashed Asta across the chest, overpowering him despite the improved Devil Union.

Speculations

Yami likely won’t be joining the battle alone in Black Clover chapter 335. Other Captains were also present in the capital at the time. Captain Vangeance, in particular, was nearly as close to the former Wizard King as the Captain of the Black Bulls.

Their reaction to seeing Julius being replaced by Lucius will be interesting, more so due to the current transformed state of the latter.

Many readers predicted that since Asta could sense the Ki coming from Lucius, Yami could sense that as well, especially considering that the Captain taught him this particular trick.

Yami also had a longer association with Julius Novachrono. The former Wizard King was the captain of the Grey Deer Squad, which was Yami and William’s first squad.

From the gif, it can be speculated that Yami may react with anger when confronted with a stranger occupying his former mentor’s body. The Magic Knights suffered terribly at Lucifero’s hands during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Since Lucius has devoured Lucifero’s heart, Yami may sense the Devil King’s Ki in the eldest Zogratis, just as Asta did.

Jovan the Magic Slayer @MagicSlayer1O1 Opening 7 forshadowed William Julius and Yami being arcane Opening 7 forshadowed William Julius and Yami being arcane https://t.co/QRRPv7SqZc

It is yet to be revealed that Lucius manipulated the fight with Lucifero by rewinding time until he reached his desired outcome, which was the Devil King’s defeat followed by Adrammelech obtaining his heart.

Once that comes to light, the entire network of Lucius’ machinations will also become clear to everyone. This will hurt Yami and William the most, specifically the latter, because it will provide a new and more sinister perspective of Julius’ forgiveness of Patry’s betrayal.

Final thoughts

The hint suggests that Yami’s return will be the highlight of Black Clover chapter 335. It is unlikely that Asta is too gravely injured to fight, but in case he is fatally wounded, Mimosa is nearby and can heal him.

While there has been no hint of Noelle joining the fray, readers are eager to see how far she has developed during the time skip.

The official translation of Black Clover chapter 335 comes out on 00:00 JST, August 29, according to Manga Plus.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande