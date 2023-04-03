Black Clover chapter 357: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 357 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Yuno showcasing his new spell Neverland, using which he was able to control the flow of time and magic. This allowed him to strengthen his allies' spells and weaken his enemies' spells. Following that, Lucius tried to trap Yuno, however, it was ineffective, following which Yuno began his assault.

Yuno could showcase his strength in Black Clover chapter 357

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover is set to be on a break next week. The upcoming Black Clover chapter 357 will be released on Sunday, April 16, for most fans around the world. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 17, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 357 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Sunday, April 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, April 16

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 17

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 357 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 357?

Lucius attacking Yuno in Black Clover chapter 356 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 357 will most likely see the continuation of the fight between Yuno and Lucius. After the latter started to consider the former as his natural rival, Yuno used his Spirit of Zephyr to cut off one of Lucius' antlers. Thus, the upcoming chapter could reveal the consequences of Yuno's actions and how they will affect Lucius's existence as a paladin.

While the chances of the manga focusing on that seem low, the fact that Mangaka Yuki Tabata decided to have Yuno disfigure Lucius so early during the fight just means that the event should have repercussions in the following chapters. Moreover, the Black Bulls and Asta are yet to arrive on the battlefield, meaning that a lot is yet to happen before the fight comes to an end.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 356

Yuno and Sylph using the Neverland spell (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 356, titled Neverland, saw the Magic Knights struggle against Lucius's guardian angels as none of their spells were effective against them. All of a sudden, Sol's spell became stronger, following which Sylph revealed how it was because of the culmination of her own Wind Magic and Yuno's Star Magic.

The spell was known as Star x Wind Spirit Magic: Neverland. It is a subspace within which Yuno can control the flow of magic and time, strengthening his allies and weakening his enemies.

Just then, Lucius tried to trap Yuno in a Time Magic Spell, however, time stood still in Neverland, defying Lucius's spell. Thus, the former believed Yuno to be his rival, however, the latter only considered Asta to be his rival and cut off one of Lucius's antlers using the Spirit of Zephyr.

