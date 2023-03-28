Black Clover chapter 356: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 356 is set to be released on Monday, April 3, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Lucius defeating William, following which he initiated a large-scale spell at the Clover Kingdom. While everyone was too overwhelmed to move, Yuno used his Star Magic to solely block the attack. After witnessing his growth, William promoted Yuno as the captain of the Golden Dawn.

Yuno might reveal his powers in Black Clover chapter 356

Release date and time, where to read

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in Black Clover chapter 355 (Image via Twitter/@Derxon2)

Black Clover chapter 356 will be released on Sunday, April 2, 2023, for most fans around the world. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 356 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 2

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, April 2

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 2

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 2

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 3

Lucius Zogratis as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Twitter/@minaxaArt)

Fans can read the upcoming Black Clover chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 356?

Black Clover chapter 356 could resume with the battle between Yuno and Lucius after the new Golden Dawn captain declared his intent to defeat him and become the Wizard King. Given that the bandage on Yuno's left arm was finally coming off, he could reveal the secret behind it.

Meanwhile, the upcoming chapter could also focus on the other battles that are set to take place in the Clover Kingdom, including the Crimson Lion vs Paladin Morris and Silver Eagle vs Paladin Acier. If not, there is a good chance that Black Clover chapter 356 will feature the Black Bull, who will finally locate Asta.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 355

Lucius defeating William in Black Clover chapter 355 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 355, titled The Star Prince, saw William going after Lucius to stop his menace, but he was instantly defeated by the Zogratis. Following that, Lucius initiated the "Final Judgment" on the Clover Kingdom, using his minions.

Given the scale of the attack, all Magic Knights were left too stunned to move, which is when Yuno solely blocked the attack using his Star Magic. After witnessing Yuno having surpassed himself, William decided to promote him as the captain of the Golden Dawn. Yuno went over to Lucius and declared his intention to defeat him.

