Black Clover chapter 355: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 355 is set to be released on Monday, March 27, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter of Black Clover saw Lucius and his Paladins take their first step towards true world peace as they attacked the Clover Kingdom. Paladins Morgen and Acier's reveal shocked Yami Sukehiro and the Silva family, respectively. Meanwhile, Paladin Morris showed his intent to fight the Vermillion family.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

The Black Bulls might return in Black Clover chapter 355

Release date and time, where to read

Nacht as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover chapter 355 will be released on Sunday, March 26, 2023, for most fans around the world. For people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 355 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 26

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, March 26

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 26

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 26

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 26

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 26

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 27

Charlotte as seen in Black Clover chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the upcoming Black Clover chapter on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 355?

Jack as seen in Black Clover chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 355 will most likely continue with the events that occurred in chapter 354. Given how Paladin Morgen defeated Jack the Ripper in an instant, fans could witness some back and forth between Morgen and his former senior, Yami Sukehiro. Similarly, readers can also expect Acier Silva to talk to her children after being revived nearly 18 years after her death.

The upcoming chapter could also take a different route and the Black Bulls could finally return in the manga. Earlier, Nacht was seen riling up his faction members to go search for Asta. Thus, they might finally reach Land of the Sun, which may be followed by a touching reunion between Asta, Liebe, and the Black Bulls.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 354

The Clover Kingdom as seen in Black Clover chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 354, titled Judgment Day, saw the Clover Kingdom having prepared for the fight against Lucius. The Magic Knights had sent all their citizens to the noble realm, which was then fortified for additional protection.

In the meantime, Charlotte apologized to Yami for having ignored him. Yami did not mind that, and instead, asked Charlotte out for a cup of tea after the battle finishes. That's when Lucius and his paladins arrived in the Clover Kingdom.

Poll : 0 votes