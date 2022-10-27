Every Black Bull member in Black Clover, ranked from weakest to strongest

One of the most exciting aspects of following Black Clover has been the growth of the Black Bulls squad throughout the series. While Asta and Noelle’s growths have been at the forefront of discussion and theorization, they’re far from being the only characters in Black Clover’s protagonistic squad to have come an impressively long way.

Furthermore, while the Black Bulls’ strength rankings were fairly clear earlier in the series, the waters have since muddied as new members and new abilities have been added to the group. As a result, many Black Clover fans seem unsure of the squad’s current hierarchy in terms of their relative strength.

Here's every current Black Bull member from Black Clover, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

Black Clover’s Black Bulls have some surprising shakeups in strength rankings following Spade Kingdom Raid Arc

15) Henry Legolant

Henry Legolant as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kicking off the list is Henry Legolant, easily the weakest member of Black Clover’s protagonistic group. Despite having a magical ability which drains the mana of others, Henry seems to get no stronger himself, still being confined to bed. With current evidence suggesting almost nothing can help his frail, sickly state, he’s without a doubt the weakest Black Bull.

14) Finral Roulacase

Finral Roulacase as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just above Henry is Finral Roulacase, who receives his low rating for a number of reasons. The first of which, however, is easily his lack of truly offensive spells throughout the Black Clover series. Despite being healthy and strong enough to be present on a battlefield, he’s not much direct help, being better used as support. As a result, he’s the second weakest Black Bull.

13) Grey

Grey as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One advantage Grey has over Finral when it comes to fighting is her Transmutation Magic, which while still very support-centric, has direct offensive uses. While being weaker than Finral from a purely physical standpoint, she’s likely stronger than him overall when comparing the two in a combat context. So, she gets the edge here over him.

12) Secre Swallowtail

Secre Swallowtail as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Like many other low-ranking Black Bulls, the Sealing Magic that Secre primarily uses throughout Black Clover isn’t inherently all that strong. However, its potential allows her to still fight on the ground with almost any opponent, and it’s also been shown to be incredibly powerful when used in combination magic. While not enough to get her out of the bottom third, she is one of the strongest in the section.

11) Gordon Agrippa

Gordon Agrippa as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first Black Bull on this list with true, inarguable offensive skills and spells, Gordon Agrippa’s Poison Magic allows him to severely hinder and even kill his opponents. While the series doesn’t quite show him using it to that potential, it’s nevertheless a very strong magic compared to what some Black Bulls have. Although not overpowering, it’s enough to give him a respectable rank here.

10) Gauche Adlai

Gauche Adlai as seen int he series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most divisive Black Clover characters also finds himself ranked as one of the strongest Black Bulls shown in the series. Gauche Adlai’s Mirror Magic can be used in a variety of ways, from legitimate offensive spells to support spells that boost overall offense. While fighting seriously, there’s little doubt that Gauche deserves a top 10 spot amongst the Black Bulls.

9) Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa Enoteca as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Vanessa Enoteca’s Thread Magic is a particularly interesting case, as it’s one of the few offensive attributes which has almost more viability as support. Nevertheless, its offensive power cannot be understated, able to be used for a variety of attacks. The Red Thread of Fate spell is also so offensively powerful that, despite its support role, it deserves consideration into her ranking.

8) Charmy Pappitson

Charmy Pappitson as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Charmy Pappitson is arguably the most balanced mage in all of Black Clover, likely thanks to her mixed Dwarf-Human heritage. While her Cotton Magic allows her to be the perfect support mage, her Food Magic allows her to stand evenly with almost any opponent by eating their mana and magic. Despite the cute and cuddly appearance, she’s undoubtedly one of the Black Bulls’ stronger fighters.

7) Magna Swing

Magna Swing as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, Magna Swing is undoubtedly one of the strongest Black Bulls thus far in the series. His Soul Chain Deathmatch can make even the most powerful of opponents defeatable, and is undoubtedly one of the most impressive spells in the entire series. To say Magna isn’t one of the squad's strongest would be to ignore the series up to its current point.

6) Zora Ideale

Zora Ideale as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite primarily using Trap Magic and Ash Magic, two seemingly weak Magic Attributes to fight, Zora Ideale’s inventive use of the two makes him one of the squad’s strongest. This becomes even truer when Zora uses his spells in combination with others, which have historically made for some of the most impressive and overpowering attacks in Black Clover.

5) Luck Voltia

Luck Voltia as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following his training in the Heart Kingdom and their Mana Method technique, Luck Voltia has become as quick and as powerful as a bolt of lightning. One of the reasons he’s given the edge into the top 5 over Zora or Magna is due to how overpowering his magic can be, capable of defeating enemies in just one well-timed move. Such potential almost guarantees him a spot amongst the squad’s elite.

4) Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Noelle Silva’s evolution throughout Black Clover is one which almost every fan has loved seeing, especially considering how strong she is contemporarily in the series. Having Undine has boosted her potential greatly, as has her Valkyrie Armor. Even without Undine, however, she likely still ranks in the top 5, with Luck getting the edge over her.

3) Nacht Faust

As a Devil Host to four different devils, Nacht Faust is undoubtedly one of the Black Bulls’ strongest three members. His rank of Vice-Captain further supports this, cementing him as sitting at the top of the squad’s hierarchy. Additionally, he’s taken on some of the strongest opponents in the series to appear since his introduction, most notably fighting Lucifero alongside Yuno, Yami, and Asta.

2) Asta

Without a doubt, Asta is second only to one in the Black Bulls squad when tiering the group by strength. This is somewhat unsurprising, given his status as Black Clover’s protagonist as well as how meteoric his rise has been thanks to the intense training he undergoes. Furthermore, by the time the Hino Country subarc ends, he may end up being second to none in the Black Bulls.

1) Yami Sukehiro

Yami as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For now, however, Yami Sukehiro is undoubtedly the strongest Black Bull squad member, and according to some, is the current strongest Clover Kingdom mage in the series. The former point is inarguable, at least, with Yami constantly demonstrating he’s the absolute strongest in the squad in each and every arc. Although Asta is nipping in his heels for the top spot, Yami still maintains it in the current series.

Poll : 0 votes