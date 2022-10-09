Black Clover: How powerful is Ichika compared to Yami Sukehiro, explained 

Black Clover's Ichika Yami's popularity has been rapidly increasing ever since she was first introduced in the manga. This has even led several Black Clover fans to ship her with the protagonist, Asta. However, looking at their dynamic now, it's quite easy to determine that they will have next to no romantic developments.

Nevertheless, there is one development that all Black Clover fans would like to see, the bonding between the Yami siblings. However, Ichika seems like she wants nothing to do with her brother. Fortunately for her, she is really strong and capable and might not require her brother's help if the plot were to create such a situation.

So, how strong is Ichika, compared to her brother Yami Sukehiro?

Black Clover: Yami Sukehiro is stronger than Ichika

Ichika Yami, the younger sister of Yami Sukehiro, is one of the Ryuzen Seven of the Land of the Sun. Similar to the Magic Knight Captains of the Clover Kingdom, these are seven of the strongest fighters in the kingdom, and report directly to their leader, the shogun, Ryuda Ryuyu.

In the manga, we saw a new technique of the Land of the Sun being introduced to Asta. This technique is called Zetten, and it basically uses the flow of energy within the body to unconsciously convert it into yoryoku, which in turn, can be stored up and erupted to cause damage.

It was revealed by Land of the Sun Recovery Yoryoku specialist, Fumito Mikuriya, that Ichika and the Ryuzen Seven were the only ones capable of using that technique.

So, looking at the exclusivity of the technique, it can be easily determined that Ichika's Zetten could turn out to be a really important weapon if she were to ever face her brother, Yami Sukehiro.

That being said, Yami Sukehiro himself isn't any less strong. When Asta was being trained by Ichika, he was able to use Zetten in his very first try, which is probably due to his previous ki training under his captain, Yami Sukehiro.

So, the chances that Yami Sukehiro himself might be able to master the technique are quite high. This is considering that most of Yami's attacks like Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash, Dark Cloaked Iai Slash, and Death Thrust all seem to be based off of his control on ki, while also making use of a similar mana (yoryoku) release to activate the moves.

Thus, Ichika Yami's Zetten itself doesn't seem to be that big of a threat to Yami Sukehiro. The only disadvantage the Black Bulls captain has is how he hasn't had an opportunity to learn the technique in the first place.

So, while the recent manga chapters might influence one to believe that Ichika may be as strong or stronger than her brother, it might not be true.

We also saw a similar situation with the Heart Kingdom's Gaja, who was definitely strong, however, when it came to battle, he hardly seemed to be that big of a challenge when compared to the likes of Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, Nacht Faust, and Yami Sukehiro.

Thus, it is to be believed that while Ichika Yami is really powerful, she still falls behind Sukehiro Yami.

