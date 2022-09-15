Black Clover chapter 338 shocks fans by revealing Yami's younger sister

Black Clover chapter 338 spoilers are out, and we will finally get a better glimpse at Land of the Sun. Black Clover fans are "eating good" as Twitter is filled with excitement over the new revelations made in the manga.

The chapter revealed a lot about Ryuyu and the Land of the Sun's power system, which also followed a similar hierarchy to that of the Clover Kingdom, and Ryuyu was at the very top. Finally, the leaks have also revealed the katana girl's identity, as fans fell for her even more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 338.

Black Clover chapter 338 reveals Yami's younger sister

Black Clover chapter 338 revealed the katana girl's identity as Ichika, Yami Sukehiro's younger sister. This caught Twitter by storm as fans expressed their enthusiasm to learn more about the character. More importantly, fans are happy that they finally have a female version of Yami to simp for. Fans have also expressed how they wished to see Yami's parents.

Ricochet - Birthday today @Ricochet_twt @SeaKnight11 Yessss Female Yami ohh us male fans that simp for Yami we now have her @SeaKnight11 Yessss Female Yami ohh us male fans that simp for Yami we now have her😂

It seems like Tabata decided to hit the fans with some nostalgia as fans even saw Ichika's first conversation with Asta to be similar to Yami's, as Ichika grabbed Asta by the face, threatening him while at it.

Ichika might get very comfortable with Charlotte Roselei, as both claim they hate men like Asta/Yami.

Also, in these leaks, we even saw a glimpse of Ichika's powers as she took on a group of bandits. She was quick to take them down using her fists and possibly dark magic, and fans absolutely loved it. Like their first impressions, Yami and Ichika's auras were similar to each other, as it left Asta terrified.

Oblivious @oblivibum The Yami siblings needed to be put on separate continents they'd be too strong together #BCSpoilers The Yami siblings needed to be put on separate continents they'd be too strong together #BCSpoilers https://t.co/l4dRrgm7Sm

Akira @Ibicza #BCSpoilers



The aura that Asta felt around Yami was the same as the one he felt around Ichika The aura that Asta felt around Yami was the same as the one he felt around Ichika #BCSpoilers The aura that Asta felt around Yami was the same as the one he felt around Ichika https://t.co/LPHS4xPcZa

Fans even noticed how Ichika's stance looked similar to that of Naruto's Hinata Hyuga. The move looked identical to the Hyuga clan's Eight Trigrams Sixty-Four Palms.

This is where fans were led astray to a different thought pattern, connecting Ichika to Charmy. Charmy, too, had once made a fighting pose before she began fighting. While this is not enough to connect the dots, the resemblance between the two is uncanny, even causing Julius to ask Yami about their relationship.

While we know that Charmy is a hybrid of humans and dwarfs, not much is revealed about her past. Moreover, the tea-serving robots in the Land of the Sun also look similar to Charmy's chibi mode. It is possible that Yami picked Charmy for the Black Bulls due to her resemblance to his sister and the robots in his homeland.

Regolith∆ @Regoatlith #BCSpoilers

The fact that Yami most likely grew up around such robots is too funny.

Imagine becoming the captain of another continent. You go on a journey and then you randomly see a girl which looks and talks like your tea serving machine The fact that Yami most likely grew up around such robots is too funny.Imagine becoming the captain of another continent. You go on a journey and then you randomly see a girl which looks and talks like your tea serving machine #BCSpoilers The fact that Yami most likely grew up around such robots is too funny.Imagine becoming the captain of another continent. You go on a journey and then you randomly see a girl which looks and talks like your tea serving machine😭 https://t.co/QvudIU9ODL

Land of the Sun's scrolls prove that Tabata is the GOAT of foreshadows

Black Clover fans could not contain their excitement when they learned about the Land of the Sun's power system. Unlike the Clover Kingdom's continent, where everyone uses grimoires, people from the Land of the Sun use magic scrolls to harness their powers.

The magic scrolls were foreshadowed in Black Clover's first arc, where Yuno found a magic item with the Wind Spirit Sylph sealed inside it. Yuno couldn't read the scroll, and it made sense as the Land of the Sun uses a different language.

Ryuyu's journey may inspire Asta to become the Wizard King

Oblivious @oblivibum Tabata set up the final arc by having Asta get destroyed by his idol just for him to run into someone who's magicless and has already completed his dream. On top of that he added a new power system. Masterclass. #BCSpoilers Tabata set up the final arc by having Asta get destroyed by his idol just for him to run into someone who's magicless and has already completed his dream. On top of that he added a new power system. Masterclass. #BCSpoilers

It seems like Ryuyu was the perfect person for Asta to meet as both of them are magicless. For Asta to see someone like him be the shogun of the Land of the Sun should be an instant confidence booster for his own journey to becoming the Wizard King.

The leaks even provided a sneak peek into Ryuyu's powers as fans noticed how he nonchalantly went over to a woman and a child to move them away from harm's way. But he did so even before the threat was visible. This could either hint at Ryuyu's powers to see the future or his outstanding Ki detection.

Saraa 💢💥 @prickly_queen8

#BCSpoilers It seems that Ryu eye sees the future, and he watched the bandit attack so Try to save the woman and the girl It seems that Ryu eye sees the future, and he watched the bandit attack so Try to save the woman and the girl#BCSpoilers https://t.co/xdgzSrbEHp

Final thoughts

While Asta was present all across the leaks for Black Clover chapter 338, he took a secondary role as an observer in the new country. He seemed excited to learn all about the Land of the Sun and its power system when fans saw how Asta was still suffering from what had happened to Sister Lily.

Oblivious @oblivibum #BCSpoilers My poor boy Asta has PTSD from Sister Lily My poor boy Asta has PTSD from Sister Lily 😭 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/MAZk6bOhHB

Fortunately, he is quickly distracted away from his thoughts as he gets to witness Ichika in action. Fans are hoping that Ichika teaches Asta her martial arts, the result of which will be unprecedented.

