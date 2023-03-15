With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 354 out, fans of the series finally got to witness Judgment Day as Lucius arrived in the Clover Kingdom along with three of his paladins. While their identities shocked fans, much more was in store for them as Lucius began his assault.

The previous chapter saw Asta waiting at the Land of the Sun for the Black Bulls as they celebrated their victory. During the celebrations, Ichika apologized to Asta for wrongfully accusing Yami Sukehiro in the past. Later, Asta stumbled upon Ichika while she was in the bath, and she wanted him to take responsibility for the same.

Since there were three more days until Judgment Day, Ryuzen Seven prepared to train Asta.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 354 spoilers reveal three new Paladins

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 354, the title for the upcoming chapter is set to be The Judgment Day.

The chapter opened with Judgement Day, as Lucius arrived in the Clover Kingdom with three of his Paladins. The Clover Kingdom was prepared for his onslaught as they had evacuated everyone to the noble realm, following which they sealed the borders.

Even neighboring countries like the Spade and Heart Kingdoms were shown to have prepared for Judgment Day as they were alerted about the same. As the Magic Knights at Clover Kingdom prepared for the fight, Yuno arrived at the frontlines, standing beside Charlotte Roselei, Yami Sukehiro, Jack the Ripper, and William Vangeance.

sunman @KkingSunMan Finally we get see yami Charlotte and jack again #BCSpoilers Finally we get see yami Charlotte and jack again #BCSpoilers https://t.co/5Wg5kPrVPj

While the Magic Knights were waiting, Yami and Charlotte began chatting. Charlotte apologized for having avoided him for the past few days. She explained how she would be fighting this battle with "no personal feelings" and would do whatever was needed to be done. Yami then invited Charlotte for tea after the battle as he was aware that she could not hold her drink, and he wanted to speak to her about something crucial.

Black Clover chapter 354 then focused on Lucius as he decided to take the first step towards the new world peace. He revealed three of his paladins, the first of which was a person who looked similar to Nacht.

Jack believed that it was Nacht himself, and sounded him out for being late. However, it was soon revealed that it wasn't Nacht, but his dead twin brother Morgen, who is now a Paladin.

Morgen attacked Jack with Light Magic, leaving a big hole in his stomach. His paladin form had the same horns and wings as Lucifugus, making it evident that Lucius had given the devil powers. Even Yami was so shocked to see Morgen that his cigarette dropped out of his mouth.

Lucius' other two Paladins were revealed to be Morris and Acier. While Morris was to fight the Vermillions, Acier was to fight the Silvas. The shock on the Silva family members' faces was quite evident.

Luicus then prepared to begin his onslaught. Light rays began breaking through the cloudy sky as he appeared up above.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 354

Black Clover chapter 354 saw the manga finally reveal three other Paladins. While Morris was not a shock for fans, Morgen and Acier was certainly surprising, as both characters had previously passed away.

Morgen was previously close to Yami and was the brother of Nacht, while Acier was the mother of Noelle, Nozel, Nebra, and Solid Silva.

Poll : 0 votes