Black Clover: Will Noelle get a power-up in Asta's absence?

Black Clover manga has recently had a good run with its story well into the final arc. Lucius Zogratis finally made his presence known, as his first course of action was to take down the flaw of the world, Asta. He has already acquired Lucifero's powers and has begun creating subordinates for himself, known as the paladins, the first of which was Sister Lily.

Noelle was a witness to all of this, as she saw Lucius cutting down Asta with his magic. The next moment, Noelle, Mimosa, and Secre charged toward him, with Noelle attacking him with Sea Dragon's Roar. However, Sister Lily used Spatial Magic to negate her spell and then teleported Asta away from the battlefield.

With Asta absent and supposedly dead in Noelle's eyes, fans wonder if she will be able to get herself back up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga

Black Clover: Will Noelle receive a power-up for the fight against Lucius Zogratis?

Yes, Noelle will most likely receive a power-up for the fight against Lucius Zogratis and his paladins. She is one of the three main protagonists of Black Clover, and it is only natural that she plays a vital role in the final arc battle. While she is currently traumatized after Asta's absence, Noelle is bound to get back up and fight for the man she loves.

Unlike other Black Bull members who only heard about Asta's death, she witnessed Asta being cut down by Lucius and thus may take a bit longer to collect herself. The case may be similar for Mimosa and Secre as well.

Currently, in the Black Clover manga, it hasn't been confirmed whether Noelle still has access to Undine's powers or not. She was previously contracted with the Water Spirit to fight Vanica and Megicula in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. However, whether Undine went back to Lolopechka or stayed back with Noelle hasn't been revealed yet.

This information will play a vital role, as Undine being the Water Spirit allows Noelle to Spirit Dive and attain Saint Valkyrie Armor. Meanwhile, being a spirit host does little for Lolopechka in terms of strength due to her inability to learn any attack spells and subsequently not being able to reach Saint Stage.

Noelle and Undine team up to defeat Vanica and Megicula (Image via Viz Media & Tumblr/Smiling Battle Mania)

So, there is a chance that Undine might re-appear in the final arc to fight alongside Noelle. She might have finally realized that she should stop coddling Lolopechka and let her shape up as a queen, which could lead to some character development.

But even if Undine and Noelle's contract were to be deemed void, Noelle still has the potential to have a power-up. She has been time and again said to possess the power of the Sea God. This was foreshadowed in the Seabed Temple arc and later mentioned in the Black Clover Guide Book. Knowing Yuki Tabata's habit of foreshadowing things, this must hint toward a future power-up.

Noelle Silva Valkyrie Dress (Image via Studio Pierrot)

She has already unlocked her Valkyrie Dress without any help of a spirit like in the case of Yuno or being a devil host like Asta. Thus, there is reason to believe that Noelle might have the potential to become strong enough to defeat a paladin and fight alongside Asta.

The only question is how she will go about it, the answer for which we will only find out in the future Black Clover manga chapters.

