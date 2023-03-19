Black Clover chapter 354: Lucius vs the Magic knights begin as Judgement Day arrives

With the release of Black Clover chapter 354, the manga skipped past the three days before Judgment Day as the series has directly begun with Lucius and his Paladins' assault on the Clover Kingdom. Lucius had several surprises in store for the Magic Knights that left them speechless. However, this was only the beginning.

The previous chapter saw Asta and Ryuzen Seven defeating the five-headed dragon, after which they had a party to celebrate the occasion. Given how there were three days left before Judgement Day, all Asta could do was train with Ryuzen Seven until the Black Bulls arrived to pick him up.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Paladins Morgen and Acier shock the Magic Knights in Black Clover chapter 354

The Clover Kingdom as seen in Black Clover chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 354, titled Judgment Day, opened with Lucius taking his first steps towards the Clover Kingdom with his Paladins. Elsewhere in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights had prepared for the impending doom. Given that they had no idea how to locate Lucius, all they could do was prepare for an attack.

All the Magic Knights within the country had arrived to fight the Paladins. Meanwhile, every citizen in the country was evacuated to the noble realm, which was fortified to provide additional protection to the citizens. The Clover Kingdom also alerted the neighboring countries - Heart and Diamond Kingdom - about a possible attack from Lucius, as they could also be seen ready with their forces.

While waiting, Charlotte went to Yami to apologize for the way she avoided him for some time. However, Yami did not mind and instead asked Charlotte to grab a cup of tea with her after the battle. He wanted to speak to her about something, and she accepted his invitation as expected.

Just then, Lucius arrived in the Clover Kingdom with Morgen. Jack initally mistook Morgen for Nacht. However, the moment he realized this, Morgen attacked Jack in his Paladin form, chopping off his left arm and leaving a hole through his body. Yami was shocked to see his deceased junior in front of him as the paladin greeted him.

Meanwhile, two other Paladins were preparing to fight the Magic Knights, with Paladin Morris was set to fight the Vermillion family. At the same time, Paladin Acier was going to fight her own children - the Silva Family. While Fuegelion and Mereoleona seemed confident in their ability to defeat Morris, the Silva siblings were shocked upon seeing their deceased mother.

Although the situation seemed like it couldn't get any worse, a child soon spotted several "angels" across in the sky. However, this turned out to be Paladins, who flocked over the entire Clover Kingdom.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 354

Paladins as seen in Black Clover chapter 354 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 354 saw Lucius display his strength in the form of the number of Paladins he had acquired as part of his army. Given that over 35 Paladins can be seen flying about the Clover Kingdom, it seems like the Magic Knights are set to have a tough time.

Thus, there is a good chance that the next chapter will feature Asta and the Black Bulls, as their arrival could help turn the tides of battle.

Poll : 0 votes