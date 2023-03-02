Black Clover introduces a new love interest for Mereoleona in chapter 353

With Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers out, Mangaka Yuki Tabata has introduced a new love interest for the former temporary captain of the Crimson Lion squad, Mereoleona Vermillion. Black Clover isn't known for partnering up its older characters together, except in the case of Yami and Charlotte, and it seems the Mangaka has a new couple in mind.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Ryuya instructing his Ryuzen Seven as to what they needed to do to set up the dragon's five heads in line with each other. Asta then used his anti-magic Zetten to slash all five heads at once, finally defeating the legendary beast residing in the Land of the Sun.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover: Mereoleona may finally meet her match soon

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 353, Asta is set to be a matchmaker for Ryuzen Seven Mushogatake Yosuga. During their feast after the battle against the five-headed dragon, Asta and the Ryuzen Seven were seen getting drunk.

This is when Yosuga is seen approaching Asta to set him up with a strong woman from the Clover Kingdom. Not only that, but he also expressed how he would prefer someone with Fire Yojutsu.

Upon hearing Yosuga's preferences, the one person that came into Asta's mind was the Vermillion family's first daughter and former Royal Knights squad captain, Mereoleona Vermillion.

While fans can think of it as an unusual pair-up, this couple seems like a real possibility if one looks at one of the previous Q&As that featured in the manga. A fan had asked Mangaka Yuki Tabata what kind of people the Magic Knights captains were attracted to.

The answers included a response from then-Crimson Lion squad captain Mereoleona Vermillion, who said:

"A man who can fight me in mortal combat and not die."

Considering how Mushogatake Yosuga is the strongest person in the Land of the Sun, there is a good chance that Mereoleona will be attracted to him. Moreover, there is a good chance that he could best her in a fight if they were to ever have a sparring session.

Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that the Black Bulls were off to locate Asta ever since he disappeared after Lucius's assault, there is a good chance that they will soon locate him in the Land of the Sun. Following this, Asta, along with the Ryuzen Seven and Shogun Ryudo Ryuya, might head to the Clover Kingdom for the Judgment Day.

With only three days remaining before Judgment Day, the Black Bulls will have to soon arrive, following which they could have some training sessions with the Ryuzen Seven as well, thus possibly enhancing their abilities.

It is likely that either during these strategy meetings or after Judgment Day, Asta will set up Yosuga with Mereoleona.

Final thoughts

Mereoleona Vermillion as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If one looks back at the series, it has often left fans confused as to why Mereoleona was never given any permanent position of responsibility in the story. This could be because the Mangaka Yuki Tabata might have always wanted to pair her up with someone from another country, following which she could move away from the Clover Kingdom.

