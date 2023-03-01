Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers raw scans: Ichika accepts her past, Asta prepares for the Judgment Day

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 353 out now, fans of the series got to witness the aftermath of the battle against the five-headed dragon. While they were victorious, there isn't much time before their next battle as they recover and prepare for the Judgment Day that was set to take place in three days.

The previous chapter saw Shogun Ryudo Ryuya reveal his Tengentsu, using which he instructed his Ryuzen Seven to help Asta defeat the five-headed dragon. He assigned each of his Ryuzen Seven a particular task, following which Asta used Zetten to slice off all five heads of the dragon at once.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers reveal Asta's next plan

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 353, the title is set to be Party at its peak.

Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers open with the citizens of Land of the Sun rejoicing as Asta's anti-magic managed to defeat the five-headed dragon that was responsible for the clouds that covered the sky outside the Goshu area. Asta defeated it, and the clouds cleared.

Asta remembers Heath, who was supposed to be dead. Ryuya reminded Asta of what Lily said about Lucius's power and how it wasn't complete yet. Thus, it was scary that Lucius was able to revive someone as strong as Heath this early in his strive for strength.

Asta believes in the Black Bulls and wants to get back with them as soon as possible; however, given that there were only three days left before Judgment Day, there wasn't much they could do. Thus, they will have to recover and have faith in the Black Bulls as they set forth to search for Asta.

Black Clover chapter 353 then focuses on a feast as the Shogun, Ryuzen Seven, and Asta are celebrated for defeating the five-headed dragon. The skin is worth a lot as Fumito was excited about cooking its meat. Meanwhile, Sister Lily was asleep under the influence of Lucius' magic.

Ichika is seen speaking with Ryuya as she tries to confirm if she was the culprit behind her clan's massacre. She no longer refers to Yami Sukehiro as “that guy,” but uses the word “brother.” She then heads over to Asta, who is getting drunk. She apologized to him for having verbally abused her brother. Asta knew there must have been a misunderstanding and was happy Ichika could admit to it.

Komari then explained to Asta about the Ochaarmi dolls and how they were based on the God of food, who saved the people of the Land of the Sun from being destroyed by a great famine long ago. Thus, the Land of the Sun had modeled a doll based on the God itself.

The Ryuzen Seven were seen getting drunk, and each of them had a different reaction to it. Yosuga asked Asta to introduce him to some strong women in his country, which reminded him of Mereoleona Vermillion.

As Asta got sick from all the sake, Daizaemon picked him up and took him to the hot spring, where they were to wash each other’s backs. However, it was the female time slot, as he found Ichika in the hot spring. Instead of the beating that Asta expected, Ichika got embarrassed and covered herself up, following which the former ran away.

The next morning, Asta apologized to Ichika as she wanted him to take responsibility for the same. Regardless, Judgment Day was in three days, as Asta was set to prepare for the same with the Ryuzen Seven.

Final Thoughts on Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 353 spoilers revealed how Asta and Ichika's relationship had improved. While the latter still does carry a dangerous aura, she no longer insults her older brother and has accepted that she was the one responsible for the Yami clan massacre.

With only three days left before Judgment Day, fans could soon witness the Black Bulls return in the manga.

