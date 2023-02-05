Black Clover chapter 350: Sister Lily reveals Lucius' plans, Asta set for another battle

With Black Clover chapter 350 out, the manga finally revealed how Asta was able to undo the Paladin form through a slash of his Demon-Slasher Katana. While that should have been the major plot, Mangaka Yuki Tabata decided to go a step further and had Sister Lily reveal Lucius's plans.

The previous chapter saw Asta fight Sister Lily as he hoped to undo her Paladin form. However, during the fight, Asta realized how Lucius controlled his Paladins. He had ingrained them with one rule they had to follow. Asta, realizing how unrighteous it was, slashed Sister Lily with the Demon-Slasher Katana.

Black Clover chapter 350: Asta rescues Sister Lily

Sister Lily as seen in Black Clover chapter 349 (Image via Twitter/@KagawariD)

Black Clover chapter 350, titled The Holy Woman's Confession, saw Asta grab Sister Lily after she lost control over her powers, given that her Paladin powers started to fade away. As Asta put Sister Lily down, she apologized to him for all the horrible things she said to him. However, Asta never paid any heed to them as he knew she was being manipulated.

Sister Lily then revealed how troubled she was by the discrimination over magic she witnessed in the noble realm. Thus, to escape that and make a change, she became a nun, however, the church also had discrimination and classism.

Sister Lily as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

She then decided to run away to the forsaken realm, given that her prayers to God were not being answered. She wanted to try and save anyone she was capable of saving and thus joined the Hage village church.

Ryudo Ryuya and Mikuriya Fumito then appeared at Asta and Sister Lily's location as he revealed how it was time for Asta to save her, given that she had saved him in the past.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover chapter 350 (Image via Twitter/@minaxaArt)

Sister Lily then faced Asta as she revealed Lucius's plans to him. She mentioned how Lucius was preparing for the final battle, given that Judgment Day was in three days. She stated that he plans to combine the Zogratis siblings' Body, Blood, and Bone magic, together with his own Soul magic, to gain unfathomable power.

Using that power, Lucius will be able to alter people's minds and bodies as he pleases. He could also create people from nothing as his powers rival the Gods. Thus, using that power, Lucius planned on taking control of all the magic in the world, which included the Land of the Sun.

Sister Lily as seen in Black Clover chapter 350 (Image via Shueisha)

Sister Lily burst into tears as she kept apologizing for joining Lucius and doing all the horrible things she did, including unsealing the five-headed dragon and the misfortune she brought upon everyone. However, Asta rejected Sister Lily's apology given that it wasn't her fault.

Sister Lily fainted as Ryuya revealed how she hadn't passed away but was knocked out. The only way to rescue her would be to defeat Lucius, following which he asked Fumito to take care of her. Asta swore to defeat Lucius, however, he had to overcome a new obstacle as he was set to slay the five-headed dragon.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 350

Black Clover chapter 350 saw Asta swear to defeat Lucius as his actions managed to enrage him. He wants to defeat the eldest Zogratis sibling as quickly as possible. However, for now, he has to deal with the five-headed dragon, which if left alone, could cause mayhem in the Land of the Sun.

In the upcoming chapter, fans could see Asta fight the dragon, following which he could head back to the Clover Kingdom.

