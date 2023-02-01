Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers and raw scans: Lucius' plans revealed, Asta begins a new battle

The spoilers for Black Clover chapter 350 are finally out as they reveal Asta to be successful in rescuing Sister Lily. While fans were previously doubtful about whether Asta could undo the Paladin form, their doubts will finally be cleared in the upcoming chapter. Additionally, the chapter is also set to reveal Lucius's true mission and how he aims to complete it.

The previous chapter saw Asta fighting Sister Lily as he hoped to undo her Paladin form. Sister Lily revealed how she did not intend to teleport Asta to the Land of the Sun, however, she did not want to kill him either. Following that, Asta slashed her with his Demon-Slasher Katana, hoping to have undone her Paladin form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers: Sister Lily reveals Lucius Zogratis's plans

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 350, the title for the upcoming chapter is going to be Saint's Penance. The editor's remark gives fans a reminder that the manga's volume 34 is set to go on sale on March 3, 2023.

Black Clover chapter 350 opens with Sister Lily falling to the ground after she was slashed by Asta using the Demon-Slasher Katana. As she was falling, she started to return to her normal state and kept apologizing to Asta for the horrible things she had said and done to him. However, Asta paid no heed as he never blamed her for the same.

Sister Lily as seen in Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sister Lily's monologue revealed how she had initially become a nun because she wished for equality among people as she was concerned about the class system within the Clover kingdom. However, as there was a gap in magic, there was no difference in the church and she chose to run away. Regardless of how much she prayed, nothing seemed to change.

Lily revealed why she decided to join the orphanage. However, that is when her conversation was cut short as the Land of the Sun shogun Ryudo Ryuya arrived. He told her that Asta had gotten stronger since she saved him, and now it was his turn to save her.

Immediately, Sister Lily started revealing Lucius Zogratis's plans as she unveiled how the decisive battle in the Clover Kingdom, i.e., the judgment day is in three days. Lucius has been preparing for judgment day as he is integrating his “soul” magic with the Zogratis siblings’ body, bone, and blood magic.

Lucius has gained tremendous power from Dante, Vanica, and Zenon's magic as he can create people from scratch.

Sister Lily revealed how Lucius wanted to take control of all the magic in the world, which included the Land of the Sun as well. She was embarrassed by herself for joining Lucius and kept apologizing for her mistakes which included attacking the country and unleashing the five-headed dragon.

Asta forgave Sister Lily as she was not at fault and he wouldn’t let her take the blame for it. Soon after Sister Lily thanked Asta for forgiving her, she fainted. Ryuya revealed how the only way to wake up Sister Lily was to defeat Lucius as she wasn't dead but had only fainted. They left Sister Lily in Fumito Fujio’s care after which Asta says that he will surely defeat Lucius.

At the end of Black Clover chapter 350, the five-headed dragon then appears behind Asta as he is set to fight all by himself. The chapter then ends with a break scheduled for next week.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 350

Asta and Liebe as seen in Black Clover (Image via Twitter/@jimschteiger)

Black Clover chapter 350 revealed how Asta was capable of rescuing people from their Paladin form. While this was a great discovery, Asta has a new problem ahead of him, given that Judgment Day is set to take place in three days. This meant that he has to meet up with his friends in Clover kingdom and start his preparations instantly.

